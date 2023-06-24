Elemental 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Elemental 2 release date? Pixar delivered its best original concept in years with Elemental, which unfolds as a romantic comedy in a city populated by the four classical elements. The fire elements experience prejudice from the others, as the last group to set up home in Element City.

Elemental, like all of the best rom-coms, explores an unlikely romance, in this case between short-tempered fire element Ember (Leah Lewis) and the timid water element Wade (Mamoudou Athie). It also has plenty to say about the immigrant experience and the sacrifices parents make for their families. You can check out our Elemental review for more on one of the best Pixar movies of recent years.

With one of its best animated movies for a while under its belt, Pixar may well have its eye on Elemental 2. So let’s have a think about possible new movies in this franchise, and work out when the Elemental 2 release date might come around.

Elemental 2 release date speculation

We think it will be a while before the Elemental 2 release date comes around, with 2027 the earliest we’d expect to see it.

Pixar routinely leaves at least four or five years before making a sequel to its best movies, with the long process of animation necessitating a lengthy development period. It’s not uncommon for there to be around a decade between movies, as we have seen with the Inside Out 2 release date arriving eight years after the first film became a hit.

As of now, though, Elemental 2 has not yet been confirmed. The movie has been a disappointment at the box office, and so its performance on Disney Plus will likely decide whether there’s any future as a franchise.

Elemental 2 cast speculation

Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie will likely return to play Ember and Wade if Elemental 2 gets the green light.

We loved spending time with Ember and Wade this time around, so we definitely hope we get the chance to revisit them in a sequel. Their families are obviously very important, too, so we’d expect their voice actors to return.

We’d be particularly keen to spend more time with Brook Ripple, Wade’s mom, as the fire elements were much more of a focus than the water clan in the first movie. Brook is voiced by Catherine O’Hara.

Possible Elemental 2 cast list:

Leah Lewis as Ember Lumen

Mamoudou Athie as Wade Ripple

Ronnie del Carmen as Bernie Lumen

Shila Ommi as Cinder Lumen

Catherine O’Hara as Brook Ripple

Wendi McLendon-Covey as Gale Cumulus

What will Elemental 2 be about?

The Elemental 2 plot will likely continue the story of Ember and Wade’s romance, while further exploring the complex society of Element City.

Obviously, we don’t have any official information on the Elemental 2 plot, but we’d expect it to keep following Wade and Ember as their relationship moves forward. We could see them explore other cities, in order to find out how elements live together elsewhere.

Of course, there’s plenty of material left to explore in the richly textured world of Element City too. Perhaps it could be time for wind or earth elements to step up into the spotlight?

Is there an Elemental 2 trailer?

No, there isn’t an Elemental 2 trailer just yet, and you’ll be waiting a while as the movie hasn’t even been greenlit yet.

However, you can watch the trailer for Pixar’s next movie, Elio, instead. It looks like a good one.

Where can I watch Elemental 2?

Elemental 2 will likely be exclusive to cinemas initially, like its predecessor, before making the move to Disney Plus.

That’s everything we know on the Elemental 2 release date for now. In the meantime, find out why we think Elemental never stood a chance at the box office and take a look at all of the horror movie references in Toy Story 3.

