Strange World producer “could see” TV series happening

The new Disney movie Strange World may only just have arrived in cinemas, but the producer of the animated movie is already thinking about the future. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Roy Conli said he could see a TV series happening based on the film.

Strange World is a blend of classic science fiction movies and adventure movies, and according to our Strange World review, it’s a pretty “stunning” picture. In an interview with The Digital Fix, the directors of the family movie already posited ideas about a sequel, but that’s not the only plan in the pipeline it seems.

When we asked producer Roy Conli about what the future holds, he said the first priority is to take a break, but after that, he imagines an animated series would work to continue to the story.

“You know, we just finished this film literally weeks ago, we haven’t talked about [any further plans]. I could see adventures in Strange World, because there’s so much stuff and the characters are so wonderful. I could see doing that. But we’ll see,” Conli said.

“I think we all want to take a nice break, and then come back and start thinking about what we’re up to next. I could see it happening, but we’ll see,” he added.

So, don’t count your chickens just yet, but the premise of a show based on these cartoon characters clearly sounds appealing to the team behind the kids movie. With the streaming service Disney Plus, anything is possible, so watch this space.

Until then, check out our guide to the Strange World 2 release date for more. Or, dive into our list of the best Pixar movies for more animated magic.