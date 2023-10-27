Disney delays Snow White and new Pixar movie to 2025

The ongoing actors strike has been causing movie release dates to shift just as much as they did during the first two years of the pandemic. The latest announcements include Disney moving its live-action Snow White movie by a full year, along with the new Pixar movie Elio. Aquaman 2 (from Warner Bros) has also moved dates – again – but this time by only two days.

Disney‘s Snow White starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot has been moved from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. A first-look image of Zegler’s Snow White with the seven dwarfs in the live-action Disney remake has been released to tide us over in the meantime. The image appears to show that the dwarfs will be entirely CGI creations.

The Pixar movie Elio, which will be an animated science fiction movie featuring aliens, has been moved by more than a year – from March 1, 2024 to June 13, 2025.

Surprisingly, Disney didn’t mention Deadpool 3 in their announced release date delays – but the chances of it making its May 2024 are looking slimmer by the day. There has recently been unconfirmed reports that it will be delayed, and Captain America 4 (which completed filming some time ago) could move into its release date.

Aquaman 2, which has seen more delays than there are fish in the sea, has been moved once again – but fortunately only slightly. It now arrives on December 22, 2023. Robert De Niro‘s new gangster movie Wise Guys has a new title – Alto Knights – and moves from February 2, 2024 to November 15, 2024.

Magazine Dream starring Jonathan Majors (currently appearing as Victor Timely/Kang in Loki season 2) has been removed from Disney’s release schedule all together. The sports drama movie was set to be released in December 2023, but the actor is due to stand trial on November 29, 2023.

Disney recently pulled New Regency’s The Bikeriders from its planned December 1, 2023 release date. The film about a motorcycle gang stars Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, Michael Shannon, Mike Faist, and Boyd Holbrook – with so many starry names involved, they are probably delaying it until the actors can promote it.

The Hollywood actors strike has now passed 100 days, and other movies to be affected include Mission: Impossible 8, A Quiet Place: Day One, Kraven the Hunter and more, which have all been pushed back.

We’re currently looking forward to The Marvels – which we’re sure isn’t going to be delayed (but maybe we shouldn’t speak so soon)!