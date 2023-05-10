Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule – when is episode 6 out?

What is the Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule? And when is Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 out? Here’s everything you need to know about when to sit down and watch the latest episode of the anime series.

One of the best TV series around, Demon Slayer season 3 is currently in the middle of its run, adapting the Swordsmith Village Arc from the manga. So far, fans of the best anime series currently on TV have been impressed by the action and excitement, as the Demon Slayer characters face bigger dangers than ever before, with Tanjiro and Nezuko exploring somewhere new while being confronted by Upper-Rank Demons.

But when is the next episode of Demon Slayer season 3, and what is the release schedule?

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6 release date and time

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3 releases on May 14, 2023, at 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT in the US. In the UK, it will release on the same date at 6:45 PM BST.

Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule speculation

The Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule is seeing new episodes debut every Sunday at 1:45 PM ET / 10:45 AM PT.

However, we don’t know how long this will last as the length of the season has not been confirmed, and we don’t know how many more episodes there will be.

The previous season of Demon Slayer had 11 episodes. If Demon Slayer season 3 has the same amount, we estimate the release schedule will be as follows.

The Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule:

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1: April 9, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2: April 16, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 3: April 23, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 4: April 30, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5: May 7, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 6: May 14, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 7: May 21, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 8: May 28, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 9: June 4, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10: June 11, 2023

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 11: June 18, 2023

Where to watch Demon Slayer season 3?

New episodes of Demon Slayer season 3 are exclusively available to watch on Crunchyroll. Previous seasons of the show are available on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu.

That's it on the Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule for now.