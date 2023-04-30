What is the Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 release date? Demon Slayer season 3 is finally here, and the anime series is just as good as it’s ever been.

In Demon Slayer season 3, our heroes are battling through the Swordsmith Village arc as seen in the manga. So far in the season, the anime character Uzui has chosen to retire from the Demon Slayer Corps after sustaining injuries. And, to make matters worse, two Upper Moons have arrived to cause havoc at the Swordsmith Village. Now that the latest episode is here and we’ve had further developments in the best anime series, this is what we know about the Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 release date.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 release date

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5 is scheduled to release on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 07:15 Pacific Daylight Time. This follows the typical Demon Slayer season 3 release schedule, and the episode after is likely to debut exactly one week later.

With Demon Slayer season 3 episode 5, we’re getting close to the halfway mark in the season, which is expected to consist of the standard 11 episodes. When it wraps up, fans will have another wait before Demon Slayer season 4 is eventually released.

