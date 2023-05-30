Is Nicolas Cage in The Flash? It seems like a long time since a DC movie arrived in cinemas on a wave of anticipation, but there’s something about The Flash that has a simmering concoction of excitement building in the movie world.

The DC Universe is certainly set to look very different after The Flash release date, with Barry Allen’s time travel exploits set to have an enormous effect on the timeline of DC movies. The Flash first reactions have this pegged as one of the best superhero movies ever, and there are rumors aplenty of very exciting cameo appearances from the past, present, and future of DC.

It sounds like this new adventure could be a dream come true for fans of mouth-watering superhero cameos. But is Nicolas Cage in The Flash, and does the movie finally give him the chance to join the ranks of Superman actors?

Is Nicolas Cage in The Flash?

Incredibly, Nicolas Cage does appear as Superman in The Flash, and that news comes straight from the horse’s (or at least the director’s) mouth.

We’re still a few weeks away from The Flash arriving in cinemas, but director Andy Muschietti revealed Nicolas Cage’s cameo in an interview to promote one of the biggest new movies of the summer.

Muschietti said: “Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it. I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.”

Of course, Nicolas Cage as Superman refers back to one of the most famous near-misses in cinema history. Cage came within a whisker of starring in Superman movies for Tim Burton in the ’90s, and got as far as a costume test for Superman Lives before the project was shelved due to the old excuse of creative differences.

In fact, this particular story is so notorious that an entire documentary movie, entitled The Death of “Superman Lives”: What Happened?, was released in 2015. More than 20 years after his first attempt, Cage has finally been handed a chance to play the big blue Boy Scout.

