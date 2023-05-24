The Flash director confirms incredible DC movies cameo

From classic Batman actors to alternate timeline characters, the sky’s the limit on incredible cameos in The Flash. And with The Flash release date almost upon us, the name of the game is trying to guess which DC characters from our favorite superhero movies are going to make an appearance.

The Flash is the latest DC movie before the commencement of the Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters wave, and we’ve already had a few good glimpses of what and who we can expect to see.

But one DCU cameo has us more excited than any, and involves a movie that we thought gave up the ghost 25 years ago. Thankfully, we now have confirmation from the director himself that our Superhero wishes are coming true.

For those who don’t know, one of the greatest action movie stars of our time, Nicolas Cage, came this close to playing Superman in a standalone Superman movie which was set to be directed by Tim Burton. It was penned and ready to go in 1998, only to be axed shortly before production.

Nicolas Cage has always had a profound love for the Man of Steel, even going so far as to name his son Kal-El, which is Superman’s true name on his home planet of Krypton. A fanboy for sure. So he must have been over the moon to finally step into Superman’s red boots in one of this year’s biggest new movies.

The Flash director Andy Muschietti was also appropriately thrilled to be seeing Cage finally take on the role.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful,” Muschietti said [via Esquire]. “Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it.”

“I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon. He is a massive Superman fan. A comic book fanatic.”

The Nic Cage Superman project, titled Superman Lives, was restricted by some strange conditions prior to being greenlit. But the most bizarre of all might have been that the producer Jon Peters didn’t want Superman to fly. …Maybe it’s best we didn’t get that movie in the end.

