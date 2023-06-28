Don’t hold your breath for the next Batman actor to be revealed

Well, we finally have the DCU’s Superman. And a Lois Lane, for that matter. It was announced on Tuesday June 27, 2023 that the Man of Steel mantle would be taken up by David Corenswet, with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan stepping in as his love interest Lois. But all this Superman actor excitement has left us wondering: what about Batman?

This news feels like the true beginning of James Gunn‘s Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters DCU era, and brings a fresh wave of anticipation for new Superman movies. And while there’s still a while to wait for the Superman Legacy release date, at least now we have some name to put to the face of one of our favorite DC characters.

But there’s another superhero movie that still sits under a question mark: The Brave and the Bold. The Batman movie is in the works, but we’re still waiting to hear to might be next to step into the cowl.

Elsewhere, Twilight‘s Robert Pattinson will still play Bruce Wayne in The Batman Part II, but this project is independent of Gunn’s venture. So while we’re still just settling in to Pattinson’s portrayal of the caped crusader, it looks like we have another Batman actor still to come.

Sadly, it looks like we’ll still have a while to wait before we can get solid confirmation on who’ll be next, since James Gunn recently set our expectations to…well, not much at all.

When asked on Instagram how close we are to getting a casting update on Batman, he bluntly replied, “Miles and miles away.”

It’s not exactly what we wanted to hear, but hopefully any news we do eventually get will be worth the wait. After all, The Batman was one of the best action movies of last year, so if waiting patiently means we get to see more of our favorite superhero, then it looks like we’ll have to do just that.

And besides, whoever does take on the role next will be joining the ranks of George Clooney, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton, Christian Bale, and Ben Affleck, so it’s no small feat to find someone who can stand out on their own within this A-list crowd. (For a proper rundown of all the Batman actors check out the below video, though be warned: Pattinson is not yet added.)

