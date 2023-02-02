Black Adam 2 release date speculation, cast, story, and more

What is the Black Adam 2 release date? We may have waited a literal decade for the Black Adam release date to come around, but we have already got one eye on the future of the DCEU, and we got to thinking about the superhero movie sequel.

The new Dwayne Johnson movie was supposed to change the hierarchy of power in the DCEU forever, and it introduced lots of new characters that can play a part in whatever Black Adam gets up to next, either with him or against him. Our Black Adam review wasn't too kind on the DC movie, but a sequel is bound to happen, right?

Well, we've got all the details on when and if the Black Adam 2 release date will happen, what might go down in the movie, and who could be involved. Warning, spoilers for the superhero movie Black Adam lie ahead.

Black Adam 2 release date speculation

Dwayne Johnson officially announced on his socials that any plans for Black Adam 2 were indefinitely on hold in light of the leadership change at DC Films.

The fact the first Black Adam movie struggled at the box office twinned with the potential to have a clean slate to work with as DC moves forward could even mean Black Adam 2 never sees the light of day.

Even if the thriller movie sequel is ever announced, it would be years until we get to see Black Adam 2, as James Gunn and Peter Safran sound like they’ve got a plan in place for the foreseeable future of the DCEU now.

Black Adam 2 plot speculation

With Black Adam 2 looking unlikely now, we can only wonder what a sequel would have entailed, but we know that Johnson’s dream was to see the antihero take on Superman.

In the Black Adam ending, we saw the titular character come face to face with the Man of Steel, and the two looked like they were about to lock horns before the cut to credits. Many fans will want to see these two incredibly powerful beings take each other on, but that may never come to pass now.

At the end of the first movie, we also leave Adam at something of a crossroads in his journey. He’s clearly learned from the Justice Society and the likes of Adrianna and Amon, and it feels as though he is going to be a little bit more pragmatic in the way he deals with bad guys from now on, maybe. Could we see Black Adam take further steps towards being a genuine hero at some point in the future if the character is ever given another chance?

Black Adam 2 cast speculation

The one person we can absolutely guarantee would return for Black Adam 2 is Dwayne Johnson. It wouldn’t be Black Adam without him, after all.

We can’t be sure, but we would assume that if Gunn and Safran do ever want to bring Black Adam back, they would have to go with Johnson for the role rather than recasting.

That's all we know about the Black Adam 2 release date for now, but we'll keep our eyes peeled for more in the future.

