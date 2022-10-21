What is the Justice Society in Black Adam? We’ve been looking forward to the Black Adam release date for so long that it’s easy to forget he’s not the only new DC movie character about to hit our screens. In fact, the epic action movie introduces a whole team of new superheroes to the DCEU.

Yes, that’s right, we finally get to see the Justice Society in a superhero movie, and their involvement is one of the highlights picked out by our Black Adam review. If you’re not familiar with the lore of DC comics though, this reference may have flown over your head.

So what is the Justice Society, and who is a part of this society? We’ve got a rundown on all the new heroes we meet in Black Adam for you right here. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Black Adam: What is the Justice Society?

The Justice Society, more commonly known as the Justice Society of America (JSA) in the comic books, are a team of great superheroes assembled to protect America and indeed the Earth.

Created in 1940, the JSA actually predates the more commonly used Justice League. Both superhero teams have seen members cross over from one to another through the years.

In the comics, the original members of the JSA were Doctor Fate, Hour-Man, the Spectre, the Sandman, the Atom, Flash, Green Lantern, and Hawkman.

In the new Dwayne Johnson movie, it’s a slightly smaller team, made up of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, and Cyclone. However, it is suggested that other heroes may get the call-up from leader Hawkman, depending on the mission at hand.

Who is Hawkman?

In Black Adam, Hawkman is the current leader of the Justice Society, and Aldis Hodge plays the iteration of the character Carter Hall.

There are various different versions of the character of Hawkman throughout comic book history, but every one of them has a very similar skill-set. Hawkman can fly with special wings, he’s very strong, and wields a cool weapon which transforms from an axe to a mace.

Carter Hall, though not shown directly in the new Black Adam movie, is an archaeologist who becomes the reincarnated form of Prince Khufu, an Ancient Egyptian ruler.

Who is Doctor Fate?

Doctor Fate is a little bit like MCU character Doctor Strange in that he can see into the future, and can alter the very fabric of reality with his magical powers.

In Black Adam, James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan plays Kent Nelson, the original version of the Doctor Fate character. Like many comic book heroes and villains, there are many different interpretations of this character.

The Doctor Fate mantle is often seen to pass on from person to person, with the iconic helmet only allowing itself to be touched and worn by those it deems worthy.

Who is Cyclone?

Cylone is a young superhero who possesses aerokinesis powers. If you’re wondering what that is, it basically means she can control the wind and air, and make tornadoes at will.

She is also super intelligent, which is pretty handy. Her real name is Maxine Hunkel, and as a six year old, she was kidnapped by a scientist known as T. O. Morrow and was infected with nanobots, which imbued her with her powers.

In Black Adam, Cyclone is played by Quintessa Swindell, and we really hope we get to see more of her in the future of the DCEU because she’s great.

Who is Atom Smasher?

Atom Smasher is another young superhero, and is the alias of Albert Rothstein. Atom Smasher is capable of supersizing, giving him super strength, and the ability to quite literally… smash atoms.

In the comic books, Albert inherits his powers from his grandfather, the supervillain known as Cyclotron. However, his godfather Al Pratt, the original Golden Age Atom, helps him on the right path and he decides to fight crime rather than follow his grandfather.

In Black Adam, Atom Smasher is played by Netflix alum Noah Centineo, and his storyline appears to have changed ever so slightly. He refers to Uncle Al, who gave him his super suit. Of course, referring to his ‘uncle’ in this instance could just be a term of endearment for a very close family friend.

That's your lot for the Justice Society, for now!