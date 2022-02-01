The Batman star Robert Pattinson loves the character and felt destined to play the “freak”

It would seem Robert Pattinson is fast becoming the perfect man to play Batman, which is fortunate, seen as he is set to star in the upcoming action movie The Batman. We are now just over a month away from the release of one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2022, and as each day goes by, we learn more about the DCEU project and its leading man.

The Batman is set to hit theatres on March 4, 2022, and we know that this thriller movie will have the longest runtime of any Batman movie to date. We can’t wait to spend nearly three hours in the company of Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader, and see him in action against a whole host of the iconic Batman villains.

Speaking to Total Film recently, Robert Pattinson has opened up about his great love for Batman through the years, and how he feels he was destined to play the Dark Knight. He was so keen on the role that he became obsessive, checking in with his agent regularly to see if he had secured the role.

Pattinson has spoken about the legacy, and indeed the pressures that come with playing such a popular comic book character, but insists he relishes this. He says: “Obviously it’s basically the jewel in the crown, of the parts you can really get as an actor. But I’d never really thought I was anywhere close to doing it, and especially with the other parts I was attracted to at the time.”

His agents were surprised by his interest, too, it seems. Pattinson claims his agents thought he “only wanted to play total freaks”, to which the actor replied, “He is a freak!” Indeed, from what we have learned so far, it sounds like Pattinson is ready to inject some weird and wonderful vibes to his portrayal of Bruce Wayne and ensure The Batman stands apart from the previous iterations, and we are totally here for it.

The actor went on to confess his great love for Batman: “I’ve seen every single one of the Batman movies in the cinema. None of them are bad movies. They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve.” And you know what? He’s absolutely right; there is no such thing as a bad Batman movie!

We should have known Pattinson was a big Batman fan, when he revealed last week that The Batman is going to be similar to the animated Batman movie, Mask of the Phantasm. Hopefully, The Batman lives up to the hype, and we get to see Battinson continue this story in further films.

The Batman hits cinemas on March 4, 2022.