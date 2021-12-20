Robert Pattinson’s Batman is inspired by Kurt Cobain

It turns out that Matt Reeves’ upcoming DCEU movie The Batman takes some of its cues from ’90s grunge music. In an interview with Empire Online, the director revealed that when writing his version of Gotham’s caped crusader, set to be portrayed by Robert Pattinson, he was inspired by none other than the legendary frontman of Nirvana Kurt Cobain.

Back in August 2021, fans saw the trailer for The Batman, the dark thriller movie that showed billionaire Bruce Wayne coming to terms with the murder of his parents and his early days as Batman. The teaser clip was accompanied by the Nirvana Song ‘Something In The Way’, which according to the director, was a track that helped him form his ideas for Pattinson’s Batman and develop the flick’s script.

“When I write, I listen to music, and as I was writing the first act, I put on Nirvana’s ‘Something In The Way’,” Reeves recalled. “That’s when it came to me that, rather than make Bruce Wayne the playboy version we’ve seen before. There’s another version who had gone through a great tragedy and became a recluse. So I started making this connection to Gus Van Sant’s Last Days, and the idea of this fictionalised version of Kurt Cobain being in this kind of decaying manor.”

Both Reeves and Pattison have been vocal about Batman’s darker and edgier outlook in the upcoming action movie. During CinemaCon in August 2021, Robert Pattison promised that his take on Batman would be “radically different”. Similarly, in a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves exclaimed that his Kurt Cobain inspired DC film “could be the most emotional Batman movie ever made.”

Kurt Cobain is one of the most influential musicians in alternative rock history. He was also a troubled artist who dealt with depression throughout his life. Having a version of Bruce Wayne whose parents’ deaths deeply affected his outlook on life will undoubtedly align with the Cobain inspiration. It may offer the deepest and psychologically revealing portrayal of Batman yet.

Only time will tell who Robert Pattinson will channel Kurt Cobain in his performance of the caped crusader. The Batman is set to release on March 4, 2022.