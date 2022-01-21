The Batman theme unveiled by composer Michael Giacchino

As we edge closer and closer to March, anticipation grows for the release of The Batman. The latest iteration of Gotham’s legendary superhero in the DCEU is finally set for cinemas on March 4, 2022, after multiple delays throughout the pandemic. And, the hype train is well and truly underway now, after composer Michael Giacchino dropped his theme tune for the action movie.

The Batman is the latest in a long line of movies about the caped crusader, and will be directed by Matt Reeves, whose previous works include the highly-rated The Planet of the Apes trilogy. Robert Pattinson will play the central character, Bruce Wayne. Pattinson himself has been in a sharing mood lately, backtracking on a joke he made previously about not working out for the role.

The information on The Batman is coming thick and fast. Just this month, we have already learned that The Batman will be rated PG-13, though it remains to be seen how that boundary will be pushed by the dark thriller movie. And, within the last 24 hours it was revealed that The Batman will have the longest ever runtime for a Batman-centric movie.

Fans of the titular hero are sure to be excited by the unveiling of the theme tune for the movie. The iconic and instantly recognisable beats are all there, with Giacchino adding his own flair to what is ultimately a powerful and punchy revamp of the classic Batman theme. Even more impressive, is that Giacchino reportedly wrote the music before Reeves had even shot a single frame of the film.

As you can hear below, the theme begins as a more sweeping and melancholic, string-dominated symphony, perhaps hinting at the more emotionally-impacting moments we come to expect from the tragic tale of the Dark Knight. But, as the theme develops, we hit the main Batman riff with a glorious intensity. I can’t wait to hear this play out while we see the action unfold.

Michael Giacchino is on quite the run with superhero movies lately, after most recently scoring Spider-Man: No Way Home. But, it sounds like he has outdone himself with this beautiful piece of music. If his theme here is anything to go by, we should be in for something special when it comes to The Batman.

The Batman will also feature Paul Dano as The Riddler, Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis as Alfred. We are told this movie is not part of the DC Extended Universe, as such, and is its own separate entity from the other Warner Bros projects.

Hopefully, this is just the first of many Batman movies starring Robert Pattinson, with the actor having plenty of ideas as to where the story could go next. It will certainly be interesting to see what Pattinson can bring to the role, in a story which appears to showcase a very different Batman to the ones we have seen before.