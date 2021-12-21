Robert Pattinson knows where he’d take Bruce Wayne in The Batman sequels

Watch out you superstitious and cowardly lot because The Batman is coming. Directed by Matt Reeves this new take on the Dark Knight will see Robert Pattinson don cape and cowl of Gotham’s most infamous vigilante. In a recent interview with Empire Online, we learned that for now at least The Batman is a standalone film but there are ideas where the character will go next.

Batman producer Dylan Clark told Empire that the upcoming action movie will lay the foundation for other stories but specifically called the film a “standalone”. Not to be cynical but Reeves and Clark are kind of stretching the definition of standalone, we know that The Batman has two spin-off TV series in the works (Gotham PD and The Penguin show), it just seems like there are no concrete sequel plans just yet.

For his part though Pattinson knows where he wants to take his interpretation of the DCEU’s most famous character. “I’ve made a kind of map for where Bruce’s psychology would grow over two more movies,” he explained. “I would love to do it.”

While a sequel to The Batman has yet to be confirmed there have been whispers and ethereal rumours about the action movie setting off another film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros is experimenting with two different cuts of the film, one that features an unknown A-List actor.

“Last month, the Internet went a little crazy about Barry Keoghan maybe, maybe not, playing the Joker in Matt Reeves’s upcoming The Batman,” THR reported. “Don’t look to us for answers on that one. But we can tell you this: Multiple sources tell us that Warner Bros. has been testing two different cuts of The Batman, one with a certain actor, one without.”

While THR literally said they couldn't confirm Keoghan was splaying The Joker it's not stopped fans speculating that Pattinson will face off against the Clown Prince of Crime himself in a hypothetical The Batman 2.