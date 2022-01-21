The Batman runtime makes it the longest Batman movie ever made

The Batman will be the longest Batman movie so far (in which Batman is the main character) and the second-longest superhero movie with a theatrical release, coming just a few minutes short of Avengers: Endgame.

Matt Reeves’ The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader will have a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, coming in just behind Avengers: Endgame with a runtime of three hours and one minute. Zack Snyder’s Justice League, released on HBO Max, had a runtime of four hours and two minutes.

The run time news comes in conjunction with the news that The Batman will be rated PG-13, because the MPAA has to receive a locked cut of the film before issuing a rating. Reportedly, it will still be a dark thriller movie that pushes the boundaries of that rating though. The latest iteration of the Gotham crime-fighter is still set for a March release, with the hope that the Omicron surge will have died down by then.

The Batman also stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman and Paul Dano as “sadistic serial killer” The Riddler. An unrecognisable Colin Farrell plays Penguin and has already been given his own HBO Max spin-off series, demonstrating Warner Bros’ confidence in the film.

Matt Reeves’ film is separate from the DCEU. He directed found-footage science fiction movie Cloverfield in 2008 and horror remake Let Me In in 2010. He also directed the critically-acclaimed Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), with War being two hours and 20 minutes long.

Long blockbusters are nothing unusual these days, with the latest Bond movie running at two hours and 43 minutes.

