The Batman on track for March release date despite Omicron concerns, Warner CEO says

Fans hoping to see The Batman (or just Robert Pattinson) on the big screen later this year can breathe a sigh of relief, as Jason Kilar, the CEO of WarnerMedia, has said that despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, the latest take on the DC Comics hero is on track for its planned theatrical release of March 4.

The “detective noir” film was originally set to be a standalone action movie starring Ben Affleck as part of the DC Extended Universe. It has so far avoided Sony’s bad luck after they shifted the release of both Morbius and their planned Spider-Man spin-off to spring this year.

Quelling fan concerns about the fate of the thriller movie, Kilar said in a recent interview with Puck News that they “feel good about the [planned release] date right now.“We’re certainly paying attention to everything going on with omicron,” he added. “We’re gonna watch it day by day.”

The highly-anticipated blockbuster, which has War of the Planet of the Apes and Cloverfield director Matt Reeves at the helm, has already been delayed twice due to various complications related to COVID-19.

Luckily, despite the Omicron variant looming like the Dark Knight over Gotham, things seem to have gotten back on track for now, with the movie set to have a 45-day exclusive release in cinemas before being available to stream on HBO Max.

Unlike most solo superhero movies, The Batman isn’t just a run-of-the-mill origin story. Instead, we’ll be catching up with Bruce and his faithful butler Alfred Pennyworth ( Andy Serkis) two years into his crime-fighting double life. Classic DC villain The Riddler ( Paul Dano) is set to be integral to the plot after piquing the Caped Crusader’s suspicions after a series of murders occur in Gotham.

The Riddler isn’t the only familiar name faithful Batman fans will recognise, as characters like The Penguin and Catwoman are also set to appear in the film, played by Colin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz respectively.

Fingers crossed that we’ll get to see the star-studded flick in theatres soon, so in the meantime, why not brush up on your Batman knowledge by watching all of the Batman movies in order?