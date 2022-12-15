Henry Cavill was returning as Superman, and now he’s not. So what’s going on with the Man of Steel 2 release date? Anyone who’s seen Black Adam post credits, and also plenty who haven’t, will know that Cavill has made his return to the DC movie universe as the invincible Man of Steel.

The last time fans had seen Cavill’s Superman was in the team-up superhero movie Justice League, which saw the DC heroes unite to battle against Steppenwolf. It’s been half a decade since then, and in that time there’s been plenty of speculation about whether or not Cavill’s time as Clark Kent was over and done. The prospect that there would never be a Man of Steel 2 was, and is very real.

But, since James Gunn has been made the new head of the DCEU, things have gotten very interesting again. Even more so than Dwayne Johnson, Gunn has truly shaken up the hierarchy of power. So, here’s everything we know about the Man of Steel 2 release date.

Man of Steel 2 release date speculation

Man of Steel 2 is no longer happening. After Henry Cavill announced his return to the character in October 2022, he then made a further announcement on December 15 that he would not be returning, after all.

That change is the result of James Gunn’s DCEU shake-up, and seems to come with the fact that he’s eager to wipe the slate completely clear. However, just because Henry Cavill’s being dropped (again) and there isn’t going to be a Man of Steel 2 doesn’t mean that there won’t be another Superman movie.

In fact, Gunn has confirmed that there will be a DCEU project that explores the life of a younger Superman – hence why Cavill can’t take on the part. So, the character won’t be hanging up his red cape, but Henry Cavill will. That still leaves the future of Superman in a state of instability, but expect more clarity to emerge on the situation as Gunn’s plan for the future of the DCEU becomes clear.

