Cobra Kai season 6 ending the TV series wasn’t Netflix’s decision

While Netflix is no stranger to cancelling its TV series, sometimes it is the creatives who call for an end. This is the case with the comedy series Cobra Kai, as creator Jon Hurwitz revealed to followers on social media.

Cobra Kai is a drama series which saw the Karate Kid franchise being revived for the small screen. Bringing back legacy stars Ralph Macchio and Willaim Zabka as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, respectively, the show saw two rival dojos compete in a captivating and enduring story. However, all good things must come to an end, and Cobra Kai season 6 is set to be the finale of the series – much to fans’ dismay.

But we can’t blame the streaming service Netflix for Cobra Kai’s upcoming curtain call. Posting to Twitter, Hurwitz shared that the end of the drama series was decided by the Cobra Kai showrunners – not the streaming giant.

Responding to a fan’s query on what his reaction was when he was told that Cobra Kai season 6 will be the final season, Hurwitz decided to set the record straight. “Netflix didn’t tell us it was the last season,” he wrote. “We told them it was the last season.”

“We’ve always wanted to end Cobra Kai on our own terms, and we are grateful we have the opportunity to do so. But that doesn’t mean we’re finished with the Miyagiverse. We love this world,” he continued.

While it is sad to hear that a Cobra Kai season 7 won’t happen, viewers can take comfort in Hurwitz’s promise of more entertainment in the Karate Kid universe – or as he puts it, the Miyagiverse. So after Cobra Kai season 6, expect to hear news on spin-offs and other potential martial arts-based Netflix series.

Fans can also look forward to a new movie in the IP. Following Cobra Kai’s mass success on Netflix, Sony announced in 2022 that a fresh Karate Kid sports movie was in the works and is slated to hit the big screen in 2024. Stay tuned for updates.

