Citadel season 2 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

What is the Citadel season 2 release date? The spy series soared to the top of Amazon’s viewership when it was released, proving audiences still have a taste for high-flying action and sneaky subterfuge.

The Amazon Prime series was the brainchild of the MCU‘s Russo Brothers and saw a TV series take on the tropes of some of the best spy movies ever made. Starring Game of Thrones‘ Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as a pair of cunning spies who have their memories wiped, Citadel gave audiences non-stop thrills.

And now, viewers want to know if they can expect another season of the adrenaline-boosting show. And, luckily for you, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Citadel season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more. (Spoilers ahead for season 1!)

Citadel season 2 release date speculation

It was confirmed on Thursday May 25, 2023 that Citadel would return for a second season, and we expect this to arrive sometime in 2025.

Its renewal isn’t surprising, since the thriller series became Prime Video’s second most popular series in history only two episodes into its first season run.

The streaming service has yet to confirm an official release date, but since there are two spin-offs coming, we imagine the second season would fall third in the production order, meaning 2025 seems like the most realistic time frame.

Citadel season 2 cast speculation

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are set to return to the roles of Mason and Nadia in season 2.

Alongside them, we wouldn’t be surprised if we say Stanley Tucci return as Bernard, as well as some of the rest of the cast. That said, there’s also scope to introduce plenty of new characters in the continuation of the story.

Here’s the expected cast for Citadel season 2:

Richard Madden as Mason

Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia

Stanley Tucci as Bernard

Ashleigh Cummings as Abby

Roland Møller as Davik

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Grace

Moira Kelly as Joe

Caoilinn Spingall as Hendrix

Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer

What will Citadel season 2 be about?

There’s no official plot for season 2 yet, but we expect the next season of Citadel will pick up directly from the first to address some unanswered questions.

The drama series left us in the aftermath of some shocking revelations. Namely, Mason’s family history. It was revealed that Dahlia is Mason’s mother, who ended up abandoning him after the death of his father, which was ultimately caused by Citadel.

She asks Mason to help her expose Citadel’s war crimes, but she ends up using this information to eliminate Citadel’s bank of spies.

It’s also revealed that Nadia has a daughter, Asha, who she must save in the finale of the series.

Season 2 is likely to pick up on the betrayal of Citadel, and will probably see Mason working to take down the organization as revenge for his father’s death. Equally, it will probably build on the relationship between Mason and Nadia, and potentially see the two forming a family with Asha.

We don’t expect Citadel to take this sitting down, however, so expect to see some big confrontations in the next season.

Citadel season 2 trailer

Given that season 2 has only just been greenlit, we will probably be waiting until 2025 for a trailer.

But you can revisit the trailer for the first season above, which gives a good refresher of the fast-paced action and extreme set pieces that we were thrilled to see (and likely can expect the second season to top).

Where can I watch Citadel season 2?

Much like the first season, we would expect Citadel season 2 to be available on Amazon Prime exclusively.

If you need to sign up for the streaming platform, you can do so here.

How many episodes of Citadel season 2 will there be?

Season 2 is likely to follow suit with the first and contain six episodes.

Or, if the storyline is expanded even further, we can keep our fingers crossed for more.

