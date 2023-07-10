Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 streaming? One of the biggest anime classics of all time is back for the second chapter of its final farewell, and Bleach fans will be very excited to return to Ichigo’s world.

Bleach stands among the best anime series, originally running from 2004 to 2012. Anime fans, though, got a nice surprise in 2020 when it was announced that the manga’s final arc, Thousand-Year Blood War, would get an adaptation as part of one of the best TV series in the genre. After all, there’s a heck of a conflict to build up to here.

The first of four parts in the climactic arc has already aired, so you’ll want to know how to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on the best streaming services and continue the story.

Where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is available on Hulu in the USA and via Disney Plus in the UK and elsewhere outside of Asia.

In the series’ native Japan, Bleach episodes air weekly each Saturday on TV Tokyo. For those of us in the West, Disney is handling the release of subtitled versions via Hulu and Disney Plus. So if you’re a subscriber, the episodes will be right there waiting for you.

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 streaming?

It’s good news because Western audiences can stream Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 via Hulu in the States or Disney Plus elsewhere.

Episodes will arrive on Disney’s services in tandem with their TV debut in Japan, so you can stay right up to date with all of the latest adventures involving the best Bleach characters.

Is Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 is not available to stream on Netflix right now.

However, there’s plenty of the best Netflix anime on the service for fans of Japanese animation.

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on Disney Plus?

Yes, UK subscribers to Disney Plus can watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 weekly.

The series is streaming on Hulu in the US and will be available to those with a Disney Plus subscription that includes Hulu. If you’re outside the US, then Disney Plus is the official home of Bleach, including the classic episodes as well as the new series.

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on Prime Video?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 isn’t on Prime Video just yet, but you can buy or rent the first part to catch up with the show for now.

We’d expect that Part 2 will make its way over to Prime Video in the near future, but for now, it’s just the first part available to download.

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on Blu-ray?

You can’t buy Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 on Blu-ray just yet, and there’s no sign of a physical release for now.

At the moment, both existing parts of the final Bleach arc are available for digital viewing only. We’ll let you know if anything changes.

