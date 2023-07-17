Terrifying new horror movie jumps to top of Netflix charts

Bird Box Barcelona has finally made its debut on Netflix — and the new movie is setting the streaming service alight. The Netflix movie is a part-prequel, part-spin-off set in the same universe as 2018’s Bird Box, but it takes place earlier in the timeline, in a different part of the world, with an entirely new cast.

This time around, Bird Box Barcelona explores what happened at the very start of it all; and how people fought to survive when these mysterious, corrupting entities first made their way onto Earth and plunged the world into darkness. The film predominately follows former engineer Sebastián (Mario Casas) as he and his young daughter Anna (Alejandra Howard) fight for survival.

The Netflix horror movie only dropped on the streamer on July 14, but it’s already climbing to the top of viewing charts. On Netflix UK, for instance, the monster movie is already ranked No. 2.

Given how the first film was one of Netflix’s best movies in terms of performance — it became the most-watched original film within 28 days of its release on the platform — Bird Box Barcelona’s early success shouldn’t come as a surprise. Social media reviews suggest the bone-chilling horror movie is definitely worth a watch — just make sure you keep a blindfold handy.

