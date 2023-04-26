Is Big Mouth being discontinued by Netflix? We all know that being a teenager is an awkward time, and that’s why it has proven such a rich supplier of comedy over the years. The animated sitcom Big Mouth is one of many TV series and movies to have embraced the weirdness of adolescence in a big way.

We’re still waiting for the Big Mouth season 7 release date to get more from one of the best animated series on Netflix. Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and the rest of the excellent voice cast surely have more great moments in them as the characters explore the bizarre world of growing older, with the help of some utterly fantastical creations like the “hormone monsters”.

But you know what they say, all good things must come to an end. Is Big Mouth being discontinued by Netflix, or is there still a future for these characters on one of the best streaming services?

Is Big Mouth being discontinued by Netflix?

Unfortunately, yes. Big Mouth is being discontinued by Netflix after its newly confirmed eighth season.

Netflix gave the green light to Big Mouth season 7 in April 2022, and they announced season 8 this week. The good news came tinged with some sadness, though, as season 8 will officially be the end of one of the best comedy series in the animated world. That makes it the longest-running original Netflix series, outside of programming for kids.

Given the fact that Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg based the show partly on their own childhoods, it’s clear there’s only so much material available. After all, nobody can stay a teenager forever.

It’s curtains for the spin-off series Human Resources as well, which will come to an end with the already announced Human Resources season 2 release date.

