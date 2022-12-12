Big Mouth season 7 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Big Mouth season 7 release date? The quirky animated series, which navigates puberty with tongue-in-cheek humour, is returning for a seventh season ahead of their spin-off Netflix series, Human Resources, dropping on the streaming service earlier this year.

Once again, hormone-mad tweens Nick, Andrew, Jessi, Missy, Matthew, Jay, Lola and more will be navigating puberty and middle school — but they won’t be doing so alone. Instead, they will be joined by the vast array of creatures that embody human emotions, like the Shame Wizard, Depression Kitty, Lovebugs and, of course, Hormone Monsters Maury, Connie, Mona, and Rick.

Since it first dropped in 2017, the Emmy-nominated series has won viewers and audiences over with its balance of absurd comedy, relatable themes, and genuinely heartfelt moments. So, with the latest season coming soon, let’s talk about the Big Mouth season 7 release date.

Big Mouth season 7 release date speculation

Netflix announced back in April 2022 that Big Mouth is returning for a seventh season.

However, the exact release date for a Big Mouth season 7 hasn’t yet been confirmed. Previously, Netflix has released new seasons of the show in the months of September, October, November, and December, so it seems likely that we’ll be getting a Big Mouth season 7 in autumn or winter 2023.

Big Mouth season 7 plot speculation

After a family-themed Big Mouth season 6, a lot of loose ends were tied up. A Freaky-Friday-type situation healed Andrew, Nick, and Jessie’s relationships with their respective families, as the Glouberman’s marriage was repaired, Nick’s dad stopped being a nipple-twisting maniac and Jessie learned to adapt to her new baby half-sister.

Things appear to be going (mostly) smooth-sailing for our main three, but there are a few underlying issues that we think might be addressed in season 7, including Jessie’s strained relationship with her mother, and the Birch family’s new dynamic with Nick’s grandfather moving in. We will also probably see more of how Missy and Elijah’s relationship progresses now that the latter has realised he is asexual along with whether Matthew and Jay can really stay broken up after Matthew dumped him at the end of season 7 amid concerns he has changed him too much.

In season 6, storylines from Human Resources had an influence on things panned out with Maury, Connie, and their baby. If Human Resources season 2 comes out before Big Mouth season 7 is released, we can probably expect for that to happen again, as well as the season fleshing out Maury and Connie’s child more now that it’s all grown up.

Big Mouth season 7 cast speculation

Of course, the multi-talented voice cast — many of whom play multiple characters — will be returning, including Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, and John Mulaney among others.

In July 2022, Jak Knight, the voice actor for Devon, sadly passed away — and it remains to be seen how the series will deal with this. We can also expect a slew of celebrity guest stars, as has been the tradition in previous seasons, with this season including guests like Adam Levine, Jeff Goldblum, and Tyler, the Creator.

Nick Kroll (as Nick Birch, Lola, Maury, and others)

John Mulaney (as Andrew Glouberman)

Jessie Klein (as Jessie Glaser)

Jason Mantzoukas ( as Jay and more)

Ayo Edebiri (as Missy)

Maya Rudolph (as Connie and more)

Andrew Rannells (as Matthew)

Ali Wong (as Ali)

