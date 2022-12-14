Human Resources season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more

What is the Human Resources season 2 release date? While Netflix series Big Mouth was a huge hit, nobody expected lightning to strike twice with its spin-off series, Human Resources. Billed as an offbeat workplace comedy series, Human Resources follows the trials and tribulations of the various creatures we encounter in Big Mouth, including Hormone Monsters, Shame Wizards, Love Bugs, the Depression Kitty, and more.

Season 1 introduced us to a host of new creatures alongside the already-established ones, including Ambition Gremlins, Addiction Angels, Logic Rocks, Keith from Grief, and more. As well as reuniting with favourites like Maury and Connie, Human Resources primarily focusses on Emmy: a new and enthusiastic Love Bug who is still trying to get to grips with her role.

After the TV series became a surprise hit, attaining a 90% critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, the streaming service quickly commissioned Human Resources for a second season. But what is the Human Resources season 2 release date?

Human Resources season 2 release date speculation

A second season of Human Resources was confirmed in April 2022, but no further announcement has been given about its release. Given the first season of Human Resources dropped in March 2022, we can probably expect a second season to follow that same pattern and drop in early 2023.

The first teasers for Human Resources dropped in January and February 2022 respectively, so it seems exceedingly likely that we’ll know more by the first couple months of 2o23.

Human Resources season 2 plot speculation

In the most recent season of Big Mouth, it was made clear that the plots of the two animated series feed into each other, meaning that we can expect to catch up with Maury and Connie’s child now that it is all grown up, having rapidly been born and aged up into adulthood throughout season 6.

When we left Human Resources, we also saw our favourite Love Bug, Emmy, finally learn to love her job, and receive an avalanche of new clients to deal with. While we’re sure season 2 may revisit some of the human characters like Becca, it seems likely they’ll be shifting focus to an all-new host of human clients as Emmy and others are enlisted to help them deal with their respective emotions.

Dishy Dante, the Addiction Angel, and fellow Love Bug Rochelle seem to be going strong by the end of the season, but with Pete still appearing to have feelings for her, and Emmy and Dante having a complicated history, it seems likely that we won’t be seeing the last of their drama in season 2. Of course, we can also expect to catch up with the wild antics of some of the other Hormone Monsters, Petra the Ambition Gremlin, Tito the Anxiety Mosquito and the Shame Wizard amongst others.

Human Resources season 2 cast speculation

While we can expect a lot of our favourite cast members from both Big Mouth and Human Resources to return, we will probably also experience some new characters voiced by exciting celebrity guest stars, or by the masterminds behind several voices on the show: Nick Kroll and Maya Rudolph.

Here is our full speculative cast list:

Nick Kroll as Maury and Rick

Maya Rudolph as Connie

Aidy Bryant as Emmy

David Thewlis as the Shame Wizard

Brandon Kyle Goodman as Walter

Keke Palmer as Rochelle

Hugh Jackman as Dante

Pamela Adlon as Sonya

Randall Park as Pete

Thandiwe Newton as Mona

Jemaine Clement as Simon Sex

Maria Bamford as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito

Rosie Perez as Petra the Ambition Gremlin

John Gemberling as Tyler

Jean Smart as the Depression Kitty

