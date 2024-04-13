The 10 best Colin Farrell movies, ranked

Let’s be honest — this is Colin Farrell’s world, and we’re all just living in it. Thankfully, the actor is finally getting the love he’s always deserved. Now’s the perfect time, then, to take a trip back through some of the best Colin Farrell movies from his long career.

These days, all you have to do to see Colin Farrell is to go and find any number of new movies coming out. Seriously, the man’s everywhere right now. But his greatest hits go even further back than that…

The 10 best Colin Farrell movies:

The New World Miami Vice Fright Night Minority Report The Lobster Thirteen Lives The Batman The Banshees of Inisherin After Yang In Bruges

10. The New World (2005)

The New World was largely dismissed upon its release but has subsequently been reappraised. It tells the story of Pocahontas and John Smith — one seen before in one of the best Disney movies — but with an eye for detail and an emotional range that is unparalleled within other versions of the tale.

It’s a long, epic romance movie with a rich sense of atmosphere and consistently gorgeous visuals. A must-watch for fans of grand cinema, as well as fans of Farrell.

9. Miami Vice (2006)

If The New World leaves you needing a palette cleanser, Miami Vice is pretty much a 180° about turn. This is an adrenaline-fueled, blood-pumping crime thriller movie from director Michael Mann which sees Colin Farrell positioned alongside Jamie Foxx.

Though the sleazy, underground world it presents can be intimidating, Miami Vice’s visual style will keep you hooked, as will Farrell’s performance which he delivers in spades. Farrell himself has said since that he’s no fan of the action movie, but, sorry, Colin, we are.

8. Fright Night (2011)

What if Colin Farrell was your sexy neighbor, and what if he was a sexy vampire? No, this isn’t some soft-core fantasy: this is the plot of Fright Night. An action/horror/comedy with a brilliant Farrell performance, Fright Night is funny, gruesome, and completely insane.

Sometimes, vampire movies are at their best when they’re just damn good fun, and this is a great example. Fright Night is the perfect Friday night viewing if you just want to chill out with a pizza and some pals. Now, when’s the next Colin Farrell vampire flick?

7. Minority Report (2002)

One of Steven Spielberg’s very best, Minority Report is a grim sci-fi thriller adapted from an (even better) Philip K. Dick short story of the same name. Tom Cruise takes the lead, with Colin Farrell as his co-star playing Danny Witwer, an agent from the Department of Justice.

He holds his own against Cruise, leaving a distinct impression while getting some great action moments. If Farrell’s Minority Report floats your boat, you’ll also enjoy our picks for the best science fiction movies: Farrell should definitely do more.

6. The Lobster (2015)

Disclaimer: I’m not a huge fan of The Lobster. In fact, that’s an understatement. I don’t like it at all, really. But a lot of people with more wisdom than me absolutely love it. You might be one of them.

The Lobster sees Colin Farrell take on the role of David, who visits a match-making hotel with a catch. Visitors have 45 days to find love, and if they fail, they’re transformed into an animal. It works primarily on a metaphorical, subtextual level and is certainly one of Farrell’s more unique movies.

5. Thirteen Lives (2022)

Adapting a real-life tragedy to screen, especially one still firmly implanted within recent memory, is always going to be a challenge. Thankfully, Thirteen Lives is delicate and graceful and never at any point feels exploitative.

The performances, including Farrell’s, are a large part of that. The movie sees Farrell under huge pressure as one of the only cave divers in the world with enough experience to help assist in the Tham Luang cave rescue of 2018. What ensues is hugely stressful for the audience too, but the young boys make it out alive with the help of Farrell’s John Volanthen and others.

4. The Batman (2022)

Can The Batman really be considered a Colin Farrell movie since he plays a secondary antagonist without much screen time? Given that he entirely steals the show, we’re going to say yes.

With his performance as wannabe crime lord Oz Cobblepot (aka: The Penguin) Colin Farrell hammed it up with a brilliant New York accent under layers upon layers of prosthetics. Thankfully, we’re seeing more of his character in The Penguin show on HBO when it releases. Check this one out if you love Fincher-esque detective movies, and you can read more in our The Batman review.

3. The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

This isn’t just a Colin Farrell movie, this is the Colin Farrell movie, and barring some major surprises in the future, it likely always will be. Alongside co-star Brendan Gleeson for the second time, Farrell gives the best performance of his career as Pádraic.

At the start of the drama movie, which was a major contender at the 2023 Oscars, Pádraic is seen walking happily across his island village with a rainbow in the background.

It’s all downhill from there, I’m afraid. Forced to confront a sour rejection, Pádraic evolves. It’s that evolution that will keep your eyes glued to The Banshees of Inisherin, which ends up turning pretty ugly. For more, check out our Banshees of Inisherin review.

2. After Yang (2021)

2022 was a pretty good year for Colin Farrell, and with The Batman, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Thirteen Lives, it’s sometimes easy to forget that After Yang was truly brilliant too.

A science fiction movie that deals with loss and grief, After Yang is extraordinarily emotionally adept, all while remaining firmly low-key. It’s one of the best A24 movies to watch if you’re in the mood for soft, thought-provoking sci-fi. Check out our interview with director Kogonada, for more.

1. In Bruges (2008)

It’s strange to think that Colin Farrell’s funniest movie is one in which he shoots a child in the head, and then subsequently wants to end his own life. But here we are.

In the dark comedy movie, Colin Farrell absolutely shines in what is his first collaboration with Martin McDonagh. He manages to be stunningly likable despite also being obnoxious and immature. It’s that nuance, within his character and the rest of the movie itself, that elevates In Bruges beyond your typical dramatic comedy.

That’s it on the best Colin Farrell movies. For more filmography deep-dives, check out the best Paul Rudd movies, best Margot Robbie movies, or best Robert De Niro movies. Alternatively, you can see if Farrell appears on our list of the best DC villains.