What are 5 shows like Band of Brothers to watch next? Band of Brothers is one of a kind. Not that there aren’t hundreds of other war-based TV series out there, but Band of Brothers is something special. Created by two of the greatest minds in entertainment, it stands tall above the rest when it comes to drama and craft.

Band of Brothers was created by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks. Yes, really. It’s not everyday that a show is born from one of the best directors and best actors of all time, but boy, it’s worth it. BoB is widely considered to be one of the best TV series of all time, and artfully depicts both the horrors of war and the power of camaraderie in one concise miniseries.

But it’s just that: a miniseries. So what are you to do when you’ve binged the entire show, only to be left wanting more on the subject? Well, we’ve done some digging on the best of the best, all to present you with the 5 shows like Band of Brothers that you need to watch next.

5 shows like Band of Brothers to watch next:

The Pacific

M*A*S*H

Chernobyl

Blackadder Goes Forth

The Vietnam War

5. The Pacific (2010)

You’ll be pleased to know that there’s an accompanying series to Band of Brothers. Much like its predecessor, it’s a miniseries, only this time it focuses on three marines in the United States Marine Corps during the Pacific War. It spans across different regiments and was also penned by Bruce C. McKenna, who was one of the main writers on Band of Brothers. At the time, The Pacific was the most expensive miniseries ever made.

Die-hard fans might argue that Band of Brothers was the better show, but The Pacific certainly wasn’t struggling to become one of the best thriller series of all time. The shift to a smaller, more distinct perspective in The Pacific allows for the narrative to hone in on more specific experiences throughout the war.

It could also be considered a little more worldly since the characters travel across countries. Whereas Band of Brothers presents a more heroic, idealistic portrayal of soldiers and war, The Pacific is bleaker, more occupied with realism, and doesn’t shy away from the horrific nature of such things.

4. M*A*S*H (1972 – 1983)

M*A*S*H is so much more than just your dad’s favorite show. It managed to win a place as both one of the best comedy series ever made and one of the best drama series ever made. It primarily served as a spin-off to the 1970 feature-length war movie but has gained just as much, if not more, notability. M*A*S*H follows a group of doctors and medical staff at the 4077th Mobile Army Surgical Hospital in South Korea during the Korean War.

Until 2010, the M*A*S*H finale was the most-watched TV broadcast in American history, and with good reason. It’s important to note that during its run, the tail end of the Vietnam War was still ongoing, meaning that American audiences were experiencing conflict in real-time.

Not long after the end of the war, the M*A*S*H finale marked a dramatic turn in tone and style, showcasing its shift from a series that utilized a laugh track in classic comedy style to a series that ended as a haunting examination of trauma. M*A*S*H isn’t just a broad and memorable depiction of war — it’s also an important piece of television history.

3. Chernobyl (2019)

Although Chernobyl isn’t strictly about war, we’re guessing that you’re on the search for shows like Band of Brothers because you…I don’t know, like to feel nostalgic and sad? Well, get ready for the saddest and most disturbing piece of history you’ll catch on the small screen. Chernobyl, as you probably guessed, is an examination of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster through the lens of a drama series.

Upon its release, it quickly skyrocketed onto the list of the highest-rated TV series of all time. Though, frankly, Chernobyl could be considered to be one of the best horror series ever made. Covering the events from the day of the disaster to the aftermath years later, it’s an unrelenting look at how denial and misinformation resulted in one of the worst man-made disasters in history.

Be warned: this is not for the faint of heart. This series utilizes some of the most effective make-up and practical effects you’ve ever seen to accurately depict the utterly horrific effect that radioactive poisoning can have on a human being. It’s nothing short of completely shocking.

2. Blackadder Goes Forth (1989)

Much like Band of Brothers and M*A*S*H, Blackadder Goes Forth is a series that intertwines both comedy and drama. It’s actually part of a wider series, with each season taking place during a different historical period. The last of which, Blackadder Goes Forth, took place in the trenches during World War II, and features the regular cast taking on roles as soldiers trying to escape the oncoming battle.

For British audiences, it’s regarded as one of the most important TV shows ever made, mostly for its unexpectedly poignant ending that takes a notable anti-war stance. There were initial worries that comedy might disrespect or trivialize the troubling impact the war had, but it wound up being an intelligent critique of the tactics used at the time.

If Band of Brothers caught your attention with its focus on the brotherhood of the men in Easy Company, then Blackadder will keep that momentum going with the chemistry captured between the recurring cast members.

1. The Vietnam War (2017)

Let’s not forget: Band of Brothers is based on real accounts. The eleventh episode is essentially a documentary, featuring interviews with the real men who survived the war as part of Easy Company. You might, then, be interested in another documentary series: The Vietnam War. Directed by documentarian Ken Burns, the series is a ten-part documentary that features interviews from a wide range of subjects.

From surviving soldiers to anti-war protesters of the time, The Vietnam War is likely the most comprehensive and well-examined look at the war that impacted countless lives. Burns had the aim to turn the focus to everyday people rather than historians or political names, an angle that makes this about as unfiltered a reflection as it can get.

