Bad Sisters season 2 release date speculation, cast, and more news

What is the Bad Sisters season 2 release date? Murder mysteries have been a staple when it comes to TV and movies since the dawn of time. And since 2022, Apple TV+ has ushered in a brand-new show that all of us fans can’t get enough of: Bad Sisters.

Set in Dublin and filmed on location, Bad Sisters is based on the Flemish TV series Clan and follows The five Garvey sisters—Eva, Grace, Ursula, Bibi, and Becka – as they become entangled with the law. Since its release, Bad Sisters has marked itself as one of the best comedy series out right now, and following the success of its freshman season, there is a hankering for more.

Be it more murder plots, or some fresh insurance scams, fans are dying to know what is next for the Garvey sisters, and luckily The Digital Fix is here to bring you all the intel. From the Bad Sisters season 2 release date, cast, trailer, and more – here is everything that you need to know about the hit Apple TV show.

Bad Sisters season 2 release date speculation

Currently, we don’t know the Bad Sisters season 2 release date. But worry not, fans; the next chapter is definitely on its way! Apple TV+ confirmed on November 8, 2022, that Bad Sisters season 2 had been greenlit.

Since the show has officially been renewed, we expect the show to drop sometime in late 2023 or early 2024. We will keep you posted as more news heads our way.

Bad Sisters season 2 cast speculation

As of April 2023, there is no fully confirmed Bad Sisters season 2 cast list. Bust saying that we are pretty positive that all the Garvey sisters will be returning to our small screens.

This means that we will probably see Sharon Horgan be back as Eva, and Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle and Eve Hewson all back as Eva’s sisters. But in the sea of returning stars, there is one face that we don’t expect to see again.

Claes Bang is unlikely to reprise his role as Grace’s husband John Paul. John died at the start of season 1, and throughout the instalment, we learnt through flashbacks that he was killed by his wife. With his mystery already solved, John is pretty much done with Bad Sisters so it is time to say your goodbyes to that character.

Here is the expected Bad Sisters season 2 cast list:

Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey

Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams

Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn

Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey

Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon

Brian Gleeson as Thomas Claffin

Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey

Daryl McCormack as Matthew Claffin

Assaad Bouab as Gabriel

Seána Kerslake as Theresa Claffin

Jonjo O’Neill as Donal Flynn

Yasmine Akram as Nora Garvey

Saise Quinn as Blánaid Williams

As more casting news filters in, we will be updating this guide, so keep your eyes peeled as the list above continues to grow!

Bad Sisters season 2 plot

There is no official Bad Sisters season 2 plot synopsis as of April 2023. But, we are pretty confident that the next chapter in the sisters’ lives will follow a brand new crime or secret. Since season 1 fully explored John’s death, and was based on the thriller series Clan – which was a one-season show – an entirely new avenue has to be explored for Bad Sisters’ sophomore season.

There is also the possibility that Bad Sisters season 2 will throw a curveball our way and focus on an entirely new band of sisters instead of the Garveys. In a similar vein to Fargo or True Detective, we could be looking at a future crime anthology. It is all very exciting – but right now, we can only speculate. Stay tuned for updates.

Is there a Bad Sisters season 2 trailer?

No. Sorry to disappoint all of you fans, but there is no Bad Sisters season 2 trailer just yet. Unfortunately, this fact is also unlikely to change until the new season heads into production.

Once we get our first set of teasers for Bad Sisters season 2, we will be sure to let you know. In the meantime, here is the Bad Sisters season 1 trailer to keep your video-based appetites satisfied.

Where can I watch Bad Sisters?

You can Watch the first season of Bad Sisters on the streaming service Apple TV+.

Fans can now sign up for Apple TV+ for $6.99 per month or £6.99 per month after a seven free day trial. So, what are you waiting for? Start reaching for those wallets, friends! To sign up for the service, click our link here.

How many episodes will be in Bad Sisters season 2?

There is no firm confirmation on the number of episodes in Bad Sisters season 2 just yet. But, judging from the last season of the drama series, there will most likely be ten.

If the new instalment follows the same lines as its predecessor, we are looking at ten episodes with a runtime ranging from 49 minutes to 50. We will let you know if this release schedule is changed as more news is released.

And that is everything we know about Bad Sisters season 2! For more upcoming releases, here are all the new movies heading our way in 2023, and everything we know about The Serpent Queen season 2 release date. For more picks, here is our list of the best movies of all time.