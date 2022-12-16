Jake Sully and Neytiri’s children in Avatar 2 explained

Who are Jake Sully and Neytiri’s children? James Cameron’s taking us back to Pandora to catch up with Jake Sully and Neytiri, who we last saw in the first Avatar movie. In the thirteen years that have gone by, the Sullys have been busy, having a family of little Na’vi, all of whom have grown up into healthy children.

In Avatar 2 The Way of Water, we’ll meet all these kids, Neteyam, Kiri, Lo’ak, Tuk, and Spider. But who exactly are these bouncing baby Na’vi (Spider’s a human, but you know what we mean)? Well, don’t worry. We’ve broken down the backstories of each and every one of the Sully kids, so you don’t get too lost when you go watch the new science fiction movie. Here’s Jake Sully and Neytiri’s children explained.

Neteyam

Neteyam is the firstborn child of Jake and Neytiri. As the eldest of the children, his mother and father look to him to set an example for the rest of his siblings, especially his younger brother Lo’ak.

While Neyetam typically rises to the occasion, he’s still a child at heart and isn’t afraid to have some fun or get in trouble, much to his father’s annoyance.

Neteyam is played by James Flatters, who you may know from the Netflix movie The School for Good and Evil.

Kiri

Kiri is the adopted daughter of Jake and Neytiri and their second oldest child. Her biological mother is Doctor Grace Augustine, or her Avatar at least, who was pregnant when she died. Like her mother, Kiri is intensely curious and deeply connected to Eywa, the Na’vi’s nature god.

As a result of her Avatar heritage Kiri has several human traits, most notably five fingers on both hands. These differences cause her to be picked on by some younger members of the Metkayina clan. Kiri shares a close bond with the Sully’s other adopted child, Spider.

In the first Avatar movie, Kiri is played by Sigourney Weaver, who also played her mother, Grace Augustine. Weaver, of course, needs no introduction and has previously worked with Cameron on the Alien movies.

Lo’ak

The Sully’s second son, Lo’ak, has grown up in the shadow of Neteyam, who’s often seen as the family’s ‘golden child’. Like Kiri, Lo’ak has prominent human features (including five fingers on his hands), which add to his insecurities. Although he’s close to his siblings, he’s also something of an outsider.

Lo’ak’s played by Britain Dalton, which is his first significant role, but he did have a small part in the Steven Spielberg movie Ready Player One.

Tuktirey (“Tuk”)

The youngest of the Sully children, Tuk is a playful and slightly mischievous little girl who’s extremely close to her mother and big sister, Kiri. While her role’s relatively small in The Way of Water, she’s adorable, and we can’t wait to see her again. Trinity Jo-Li Bliss plays Tuk.

Spider

Spider, aka Miles Socorro, is a human child who was left behind when the RDA abandoned Pandora. Raised among the Na’vi Spider is the Sully’s fifth adopted child and has a close bond with all the children, especially Kiri.

The only member of the family who’s wary of Spider is Neytiri, who distrusts the boy due to his heritage. Spider is played by Jack Champion, and believe it or not. He actually had a cameo in the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame as “the boy on the bike”. No, we don’t think he’ll be getting a spin-off superhero movie.

Avatar 2 The Way of Water is in cinemas from December 16. If you want to know what we thought of the film, you can check out our Avatar 2 review here.

