Is Attack on Titan’s final episode streaming? How to watch the finale

After a seemingly endless wait, the time has arrived and we can now watch the Attack on Titan final episode. A decade after we first met the Survey Corps, we’ve finally reached the end of one of the greatest anime series ever made.

Attack on Titan fans have had to wait a long time, but that agonizing period is now over as the Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 part 2 release date has officially arrived. So how can you watch the final episode of one of the best anime we’ve ever seen? Here are the best streaming services where you can stream the epic finale right now.

Where can I watch Attack on Titan’s final episode?

The final episode of Attack on Titan is available to stream now on Crunchyroll in the United States and the UK.

So if you’re desperate to know what happens to Eren and his army of Titans, you need to head to Crunchyroll now. We know that Eren used The Rumbling to unleash hundreds of the anime villains, so there’s plenty of trouble for the Survey Corps to solve before the dust can settle on the Attack on Titan ending.

Is Attack on Titan’s final episode streaming?

Western audiences can stream the final episode of Attack on Titan thanks to the anime specialists over at Crunchyroll. It’s also available on Hulu in the United States.

The entirety of Attack on Titan is now available as part of the Crunchyroll offering, so you can revisit every twist and turn in the lives of these anime characters.

Once upon a time, Eren was a hero, but he’s now way off the deep end and that journey has been told carefully over time, so we’d always recommend a rewatch to refresh your memory before you dive into the finale and move on to new anime.

Is Attack on Titan’s final episode on Netflix?

The Attack on Titan finale isn’t available on Netflix and there’s no sign that it will make it there any time soon.

Netflix isn’t home to any of Attack on Titan, but that doesn’t mean it’s a waste of time for anime fans. You can watch every episode of one of the best TV series we’ve ever seen, Death Note, on there and catch up with Demon Slayer as we wait for Demon Slayer season 4 to arrive.

Is Attack on Titan’s final episode on Disney Plus?

Attack on Titan is not part of the anime offering on Disney Plus, but you can watch it via Hulu in the USA if you have that service as part of a Disney Plus bundle.

All of Attack on Titan is available via Hulu, which is partly owned by Disney and you can get it as part of a bundle with your Disney subscription.

Is Attack on Titan’s final episode on Prime Video?

The Attack on Titan finale isn’t on Prime Video right now, though we expect it will be available to rent or buy in the near future.

Attack on Titan isn’t available as part of a Prime Video subscription, but most of the show is on there for rental or purchase. However, this doesn’t yet include the final episode, so we’ll keep you posted on availability.

There is, however, a Crunchyroll channel as part of Prime Video, available at an extra cost. If you subscribe to that, then all of Attack on Titan is yours.

Is Attack on Titan’s final episode on Blu-ray?

You can’t buy the Attack on Titan final episode on Blu-ray yet, but we expect a release date in 2024. For anime lovers, Attack on Titan is a crucial part of their physical media collection. We’ll keep you posted when we get a DVD/Blu-ray release for the Attack on Titan finale.

That’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Attack on Titan final episode for now. Happy streaming!

