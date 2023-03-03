Attack on Titan – what is The Rumbling?

What is The Rumbling in Attack on Titan? After more than a decade, Attack on Titan, the most brutal TV series since Game of Thrones, is finally ending.

The anime series tells the story of Eren Yeager, a young man who lives in a walled nation that’s surrounded by man-eating giants known as Titans. However, as the TV series has gone on, Eren and the rest of the Attack on Titan characters have slowly learned that the Titans are part of a larger conspiracy.

Ultimately this has led Eren in Attack on Titan season 4 part 3 to unleash The Rumbling to try and keep his people safe from their enemies. But what is The Rumbling in Attack on Titan? Don’t worry. We’ve got the answers you seek, but obviously, there are spoilers ahead.

What is The Rumbling in Attack on Titan?

The Rumbling was a weapon of last resort designed by Karl Fritz whereby someone would use the power of the Founding Titan would unleash the hundreds, if not thousands, of Colossal Titans, used to build the walls on Paradis Island.

These Titans would then walk across the world, crushing the entire world, quite literally, beneath their rather large feet. The Rumbling was never intended to be used, as Karl knew that using it would result in the genocide of the human race. Still, it served as a useful deterrent, similar to nuclear weapons, and stopped the people of Marley from attacking Paradis Island.

Unfortunately, Fritz never bet on Eren Yeager gaining the power of the Founding Titan, and so great was his hatred for the people of Marley that he, with some help from his brother, instigated The Rumbling, bringing death and disaster to the people of the world.

