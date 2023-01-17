The best Attack on Titan characters of all time

What are the best Attack on Titan characters? If the 2010s were defined by any anime, it was Attack on Titan. The adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s manga, about a kingdom struggling to defeat giant, mutated humanoid creatures that continually invade, became an instant hit upon starting in 2013.

Over the years, we’ve followed the anime series through some highs, and quite a lot of lows, watching the cast unravel the mystery of the Titans and find salvation for mankind. Led by Eren Yaeger, the horror anime introduces us to a deep, varied cast of heroes we love, and villains we love to hate.

It seems strange that we’re waiting for the Attack on Titan season 4, part 3 release date to finish animated series. After all this time, some closure! To celebrate, we’re running through the best Attack on Titan characters, to commend those who best served us during our darkest moments.

Who are the best Attack on Titan characters?

Levi Ackerman

An obvious choice, and one of the coolest anime characters in Attack on Titan. At first, Levi’s ruthless efficiency is opposed to Eren, but gradually their goals align. His talents on the mobility gear are second to none, making him the hardiest Titan killer in the show.

He’s introduced under the belief that he’s the absolute pinnacle of what the Survey Corps can produce, and the consistent stream of bodies continually gives credence to that proclamation. Naturally, he rarely has much to say, making him a mystery, too.

Armin Arlert

Oh Armin, sweet naive Armin. Every little step he takes towards conquering his fears feels like a massive victory, but it’s bittersweet o watch his innocence be dismantled. Unfortunately, you can’t be second guessing when there are gigantic, humanoid monsters trying to eat you.

As he gets braver, he challenges Eren and makes choices from himself, leading to some pretty large plot twists. His arc is among the most well executed.

Mikasa Ackerman

If anyone has a stake at being as good as Levi when it comes to taking down Titans, it’s Mikasa. Funnily enough, they’re family-members, though it’s never confirmed how close they are. After swearing to protect Eren as a child, she keeps her promise no matter the odds or situation, and there have been some drastic close calls.

Mikasa’s dedication and resilience make her an incredible asset, and creates tension as Eren gets drawn further and further towards war. One of the few heroes where, so long as she’s still hanging around, there’s a chance of survival.

Erwin Smith

Erwin’s great tactical mind was one of the pleasures of Attack on Titan. He could orchestrate a victory against the Titans from the slimmest of margins. This usually involved quite a bit of human sacrifice, but such is war – something Erwin understands emphatically.

Ultimately, he passes in duty, exactly how he wanted. His life is given so others may live; a true soldier.

Reiner Braun

As dedicated as the Paradis soldiers are to their cause, Reiner’s subterfuge demonstrates that Marley civilians aren’t to be underestimated. Of course, Eren comes to understand this himself eventually, and Reiner eventually becomes a central protagonist, trying to stop this universe’s version of nuclear annihilation.

He’s shouldered with the Armoured Titan, a curse that he’s eventually able to walk away from. The relief is palpable, and his presence along gives the negotiations between Marley and Paradis a chance.

Eren Yaeger

The big hero, or who was the big hero before he got a little bit genocidal. Eren’s at the centre of Attack on Titan’s mysteries. His bond to Armin and Mikasa is one forged in terror and shared trauma that forms the backbone of the show’s emotional thrust.

It’s what makes it all the worse when he becomes the villain later. But then, was there any other conclusion for a generation so steeped in war and carnage? Eren was always a product of his environment, just look at his dad.

Those are the best Attack on Titan characters.