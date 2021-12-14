Gotham Knights TV series coming to The CW from Batwoman writers

The Arrowverse is getting another team. It’s been reported that The CW is developing a TV series based on Gotham Knights, an extended team made up of Batman side characters.

Entertainment Weekly states that Batwoman writers Natalie Abrams, James Stoteraux, and Chad Fiveash are attached to the show, with Fiveash and Stoteraux serving as executive producers. Abrams is credited as co-executive producer. Despite the crossover in writing staff, it’s noted Gotham Knights is not a spin-off of Batwoman, and its place within the wider Arrowverse hasn’t been specified as yet. Given it’s early days, such connective tissue likely hasn’t been worked out yet.

Typically, the team, created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger, features various sidekicks and other anti-heroes from the extended Bat-family taking to Gotham’s streets after Bruce Wayne becomes incapacitated somehow. In this case, he’s murdered, and his adopted son has to make amends with the children of some of Batman’s enemies when they’re all framed for the Caped Crusader’s passing. This sounds close to the Gotham Knights videogame that was recently announced, but that’s also unrelated.

Right now, no casting choices or other headline roles have been filled. We don’t have a release window either. Presuming it keeps moving forward, sometime 2022 is feasible, but that’s pure speculation.

Not that we’re in any short supply for DC’s finest. On the small screen, we have The Flash, Batwoman, and Superman and Lois still ticking over, and on the big screen in the DCEU, you’ve got The Batman, Aquaman 2, and, er, The Flash as well.

And let’s not forget Harley Quinn season 3 – Gotham’s a colourful place, and there’s always plenty to see for everyone.