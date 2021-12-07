Clark gets new suit in Superman and Lois Season 2

The Arrowverse’s Superman and Lois director Amy Jo Johnson has posted a picture on Instagram that reveals some slight, but significant changes to Tyler Hoechlin’s supe suit for season 2 of the show.

Hoechlin is starting to make the iconic character of Superman his own, after having the big red boots of Christopher Reeve, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh and Henry Cavill to fill. He first played the character on Supergirl, then got to meet both Welling and Routh in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

Now Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch have their own spin-off series, in which Clark and Lois return to Smallville with their two teenage sons, played by Jordan Elsass and Alex Garfin. Superman and Lois is the latest addition to the ever expanding Arrowverse which also includes The Flash, Supergirl, Batwoman and even Constantine. The photo posted by Johnson shows Hoechlin sporting more comic-accurate super boots, with their distinctive V-shape at the front. Johnson describes directing on Superman and Lois as “the most thrilling experience of my career…I loved every second!”

The supe suit will probably continue to evolve, as Superman & Lois provided Hoechlin with a distinctly different suit to the one he wore on Supergirl. The pilot episode also featured his very first suit in a nod to the Max Fleischer Superman cartoon from the 1940s.

Grant Gustin’s Flash has also had a footwear upgrade, changing to the comics-accurate gold boots. And even Melissa Benoist’s Supergirl got to change from a skirt to trousers in season 5 of that show.

You can see the Instagram post, with the full-length shot of Hoechlin’s costume, below;

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jo Johnson (@atothedoublej)

Season 2 of Superman & Lois starts on January 11, 2022.