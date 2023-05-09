Is The First Slam Dunk streaming? How to watch the new anime movie

Is The First Slam Dunk streaming? Set in the world of high school basketball, new anime movie The First Slam Dunk is taking Japan by storm as a box office sensation.

The new movie is being called one of the best anime movies of the year and has already smashed a box office record as its popularity soars. The First Slam Dunk follows an underdog school basketball team as they take on the dominant champions. It’s a tale as old as time, with the sort of narrative that has powered many of the best sports movies ever made.

So with the hype building, you’ll want to know how to watch The First Slam Dunk as soon as possible. Fortunately for you, we’ve got all of the information you need on how to enjoy the new anime and see what all of the fuss is about.

Where can I watch The First Slam Dunk?

You can see The First Slam Dunk in Japanese cinemas right now, and it’s coming to the USA and the UK later in 2023.

The movie is setting box office records in Japan, and it’s set to be available to audiences in the West very soon. GKIDS has secured distribution rights in the USA, while Anime Limited will take charge in the UK. Both distributors have said the movie will arrive before the end of 2023, with GKIDS lining up a summer release.

Is The First Slam Dunk streaming?

Sorry, but The First Slam Dunk isn’t streaming anywhere right now. We expect that it will show up on one of the major streaming platforms later this year, once its run at the box office is complete.

Can I watch The First Slam Dunk online?

There’s no way to watch The First Slam Dunk online just yet. The First Slam Dunk is currently working its way through cinemas all over the world, but it will be available to watch in the comfort of your own home soon.

Is The First Slam Dunk on Netflix?

Nope, The First Slam Dunk is not on Netflix. Anime has become a big focus for one of the best streaming services in recent years, so we’ll keep our eyes open to see if The First Slam Dunk shows up on Netflix.

Is The First Slam Dunk on Disney Plus?

Sorry, but you can’t stream The First Slam Dunk on Disney Plus. And sadly, it’s very unlikely that the movie will come to the Disney streaming service in the near future, as neither the Mouse House or any of its other companies are involved in the distribution.

Is The First Slam Dunk on Prime Video?

Sorry, but The First Slam Dunk is not available on Prime Video at the moment. It’s possible that it will show up there eventually, but it’s currently in the midst of its global cinema rollout. So, for now, it’s multiplexes only.

Is The First Slam Dunk on Blu-ray?

No, The First Slam Dunk is not yet available on Blu-ray. The movie is currently tearing up the box office, so it’s likely to be a while before it’s available to pick up on physical formats.

That’s everything we know for now about how to watch The First Slam Dunk, but we’ll keep this guide up to date as things change. In the meantime, check out our list of the best anime series and the best anime characters.

