Is All Quiet on the Western Front streaming? 2022 was a great year for cinema, but one of the standout flicks, which managed to sweep the BAFTAs and win the hearts of film fans, was the latest version of All Quiet on the Western Front.

Based on the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria, All Quiet on the Western Front is a war movie that follows the life of a young German soldier named Paul Bäumer during World War I. Since releasing in October 2022, the drama movie has shocked the world – racking in the awards and nominations. It has won seven BAFTAs and was among the list of the 2023 Oscar winners, winning four Academy Awards for Best International Feature, Best Cinematography, Best Original Score, and Best Production Design.

In short, All Quiet on the Western Front is a must-watch for any movie fan. So, with that in mind, we are here to break down just how to watch the award winner. Read below to find out if All Quiet on the Western Front is streaming. And if so, which streaming services will you need to enjoy the flick from the comfort of your own home?

Is All Quiet on the Western Front streaming?

Yes, All Quiet on the Western Front is now streaming on Netflix. And if you don’t have a Netflix account, you are out of luck since it is an exclusive title for the streaming platform.

That means you can’t rent or view the new movie on any other platform, such as Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or via the Google Play store.

However, if you are dying to see some version of the thriller movie, fear not. While the 2022 movie is a Netflix exclusive, fans can still enjoy the 1930s Quiet on the Western via Amazon, Apple TV, and the Google Play store.

For more information on subscriptions, click here to find out how much Netflix costs. Or for more Oscars coverage, here is how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once, and how to watch The Whale.