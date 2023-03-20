Is Air streaming? How to watch Ben Affleck’s new movie

Is Air streaming? Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are joining forces once again for a business biopic set in the offices of Nike as the shoe company tries to target the basketball market by wooing Michael Jordan. If early reviews are anything to go by, the movie could be a slam dunk.

The new movie sees Ben Affleck behind the camera as director for the first time since the thriller movie Live By Night in 2016. He also stars in the movie based on a true story as Nike co-founder Phil Knight, with Matt Damon as salesman Sonny Vaccaro. Viola Davis and her real-life husband, Julius Tennon play Michael Jordan’s parents.

If that’s enough to get you intrigued, you’ll want to know how to watch Air. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered on how to get your eyes on the sports movie as soon as possible.

How to watch Air

Air will be released exclusively into cinemas in the USA and UK on April 5, 2023.

Air is bringing its drama movie story to the big screen in just a few weeks. Some lucky folks got the chance to see the premiere at the South by Southwest Festival – and the first Air reviews were very positive – but the rest of us have to wait until we can head down to our local cinema and catch the movie.

Can I stream Air?

There is currently no way to stream Air on any of the major streaming services.

Air might be an Amazon Studios production, but that doesn’t mean it will be available on the streaming service immediately. It’s likely that Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new movie will make its way over to Prime Video in the near future, but for now, it’s cinema or bust for those who want to see it.

Is Air on Netflix?

No Air isn’t streaming on Netflix. Sorry! To find out more about movies, you can stream already, check out our lists of the best Netflix movies, the best Disney Plus movies, and the best Amazon Prime movies.

