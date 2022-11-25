The new Addams Family Netflix series, Wednesday, has taken the streaming service by storm, but where was Wednesday filmed? Wednesday follows the woeful misadventures of Wednesday Addams, as she goes through the trials and tribulations of the Nevermore Academy.

The lead of the gothic comedy series is Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. Her performance has been praised as one of the main strengths of the series, but the series aesthetic and atmosphere is one of its main selling point to. So, let’s get into the Wednesday filming locations and find out where was Wednesday filmed.

Where was Wednesday filmed?

Wednesday was filmed in Romania, in the city of Bucharest. Filming started and concluded there, and the gothic drama series was shot in Bucharest between September 2021 and March 2022.

Speaking about the shoot, and he time on set, Jenna Ortega told Deadline that it was “very stressful and confusing” and she also described it as “the most overwhelming job I’ve ever had” due to the fast-tracked production time.

Thankfully, it seems to have all come together and Ortega's performance is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the TV series. With any luck, Wednesday season 2 will go back there.