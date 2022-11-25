Wednesday season 2 will feature The Addams Family, but not too much

There’s a new Netflix series all about Wednesday Addams, the young daughter of the kooky, spooky family, and we know a little something about plans for Wednesday season 2. Turns out, the rest of the family will have a slightly bigger part to play next time around, but not too big.

The first season of the horror series sees Wednesday sent to a new school, where she finds love, hunts down the Nevermore Academy monster, and generally learns to survive on her own. But some people may have been wondering where the likes of Morticia Addams and Uncle Fester are during all this.

Their appearances in the first season are fleeting, but according to showrunner Miles Millar in a chat with TVLine, if season 2 does go ahead on the streaming service, you can expect to spend more time with the family.

“We felt like we just touched the surface with those characters and the actors are so amazing in those roles. Catherine [Zeta-Jones] is, I think, an iconic Morticia. The relationship between Wednesday and Morticia is also essential to the show, and the idea that Wednesday is trying to forge her own path outside the family is important,” Millar explained.

Naturally, the showrunners “really want to focus the show on Wednesday,” but Millar adds they “definitely want to feature the family as we did this season in a couple of episodes if we were to get a second season.”

Judging by the Wednesday ending, there’s certainly scope for more from the dark drama series, but only time will tell if Netflix approves. Until then, check out our guide to where Wednesday was filmed.

