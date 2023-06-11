Yellowstone’s Wes Bentley is terrified for final John Dutton showdown

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley fears for the upcoming conclusion to the drama series, and his final confrontation with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. As one of the leading members of the Yellowstone cast (in which he stars as Dutton sibling Jamie Dutton), Wes Bentley is anticipating the upcoming Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date more than most.

It will likely bring an end to his time as the character, while concluding the expansive story of the Dutton’s and their internal and external conflicts. When we last saw Jamie Dutton in the Yellowstone mid season finale he was calling for the impeachment of his father John Dutton, and his sister Beth was declaring war on him.

When the final season resumes, it really could go anywhere with Jamie, John, and Beth all in serious danger. Now, speaking with THR, Wes Bentley has shared the anxiety he feels on his character’s behalf, and where he thinks the final episodes might go.

“Everything is possible with the Duttons. It’s so hot and combustible right now that it could blow them all up together. I think the potential for that is real,” started Bentley. “With the tension and danger right now, it potentially could be either they are all gone, or one of them survives. So that trepidation is there, that sort of fear of the unknown.”

“But I am excited to see the culmination of all of this,” continued Bentley. “There are so many potentials for Jamie. Does he go down with John? Does John go down because of Jamie? Does Jamie have a hand in it at all, or does it turn out Jamie tries to protect him? It’s hard to read I picture Beth going for him. She’s done with Jamie. I can’t imagine it’s anything other than: ‘We have to take him out, for real.’ And discussing how to do it. So, that brings me fear.”

That fear is justified, and we know the Dutton’s all have a ruthless streak. Season 5 will likely see Beth descend into further brutality in an attempt to kill her brother, but whether that backfires (or succeeds) is still unknown as the scripts for the last season have not yet been finalized.

Either way, we just can’t wait for Yellowstone’s return. It’s comfortably one of the best TV series of recent years, and even with it ending there’s still plenty of life left in the sprawling TV franchise with its many, many spin-offs.

