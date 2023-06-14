Yellowstone star “open” to joining McConaughey spin-off after season 5

Yellowstone might be ending after season 5, but the tales from Dutton Ranch are far from over. That much is clear from the various Yellowstone spin-offs, which include TV series like 1923, 1883, and 6666, to name a few. But most exciting at all is a new, upcoming spin-off of the drama series that is rumored to star none other than Matthew McConaughey.

Because the Yellowstone timeline and Dutton family tree are all interconnected, it’s perfectly feasible for characters from the main Yellowstone series to pop up in this spin-off depending on the timeline.

Wes Bentley, who plays Kevin Costner’s on-screen son Jamie Dutton, said he’d definitely be open to reprising his role in the Western spin-off.

“I’m open to that,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “Taylor has something in his mind about where this story goes and if Jamie fits in, I definitely would be interested in being a part of that. But if it’s the end of the road for Jamie, like I said, I’m ready to wrap him up and celebrate the attempts at accomplishing this character. We’ll have to see what’s coming down the road for Jamie.”

