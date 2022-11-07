Yellowstone star improvised one of show’s saddest moments

The incredible success of the drama series Yellowstone means we are now patiently awaiting the next step in the story with the Yellowstone season 5 release date on the way. When it comes to the TV series, though, one of the saddest moments of all was improvised by one of the actors on the show.

The Yellowstone universe is surprisingly huge, with the 1883 season 2 release date pending, the 1923 release date just around the corner, and Yellowstone 6666 also in the pipeline. It’s Kevin Costner’s world, and we’re all living in it.

For Costner, though, one of the most emotional moments in the show’s run so far will have come as a surprise, as actor David Cleveland Brown revealed in an interview with Outsider.

“One scene I had with Costner, I reach out my hand to shake his, which wasn’t in the script,” Brown said of the improvised moment. “I thought it would be fun since I know his next line was basically rejecting me. My little addition made it in,” Brown explained.

Brown, who played Jason on the streaming service hit, may have bowed out after season 2, but his impact will last forever thanks to this moment of improvisation.

The western inspired TV show has quite the army of followers, and we’re sure many would agree this little interaction was instrumental in establishing the character of John Dutton.

