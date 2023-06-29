McConaughey actually asked to join Yellowstone after watching it

Matthew McConaughey is circling Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone spin-off, and in true cowboy Matthew McConaughey fashion, he got his hands dirty to figure out if he was interested.

The best Western on TV, according to fans, has been through somewhat of a media storm over the past few months. Initially, Paramount assured viewers there was nothing to worry about. However, it soon became clear Kevin Coster will leave the Yellowstone cast, and now Yellowstone is breaking up with you, with a confirmed ending of the series looming on the orange dusty horizon.

Sheridan is openly talking about the potential McConaughey-led series now, and he gave an interesting detail about how the actor watched the series to help make up his mind.

“He seems like a natural fit,” Sheridan told The Hollywood Reporter. “We had a few conversations over the years, and spitballed a few ideas. Then he started watching Yellowstone and responded to it. He was like, ‘I want to do that.’ And by ‘that’ he meant diving into a raw world clashing up against the modern world. And then I said, ‘Buddy, that we can do.’ ”

The creator then hinted that said spin-off will be an entirely new premise, “My idea of a spinoff is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will. There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

He then noted it's still early days, and he only has "the broadest strokes" in development at present.