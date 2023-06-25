Yellowstone cast won’t be in McConaughey sequel, hints Taylor Sheridan

Yellowstone‘s time might be coming to an impromptu end due to the departure of Kevin Costner, but the rest of the Yellowstone cast could still come back, right? According to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, probably not.

When the Yellowstone season 5 part 2 release date finally arrives, it will mark the final chapter of the Western drama series, as Costner exits for pastures new. The show will get a sequel series led by Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey, as well as a host of other spin-offs.

Despite the end of the main show, fans have been comforted in the knowledge that, in theory, plenty of characters from the main series could make the step over to this McConaughey sequel. But it sounds like that’s not going to happen.

In an expansive interview with THR, Sheridan strongly indicated that the new series will stand independently on Yellowstone, while only carrying the name in its title. “My idea of a spin-off is the same as my idea of a prequel — read into that what you will,” said Sheridan, when asked if the surviving characters would join McConaughey,

When pressed further on if the sequel would be a stand alone story, Sheridan nodded before saying, “There are lots of places where a way of life that existed for 150 years is slamming against a new way of life, but the challenges are completely different. There are a lot of places you can tell this story.”

Sheridan’s comments make it sound fairly clear that the Yellowstone sequel will be saying goodbye to Montana and its inhabitants; Duttons and all. For fans, that will be a big loss. They’ve become attached to the likes of Beth, Rip, Kayce, Lloyd, and Jamie, even if they’re each deeply flawed.

Either way, being the sequel to one of the best TV series around right now is going to be a hard job, whether the main cast are involved or not.

