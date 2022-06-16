Tom Hardy is co-writing Venom 3

Tom Hardy has posted an image we presume is from the script for the forthcoming Venom 3 on Instagram, which reveals that he’s co-writing the story alongside Kelly Marcel, as he did on Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Venom movies aren’t the first time that Hardy has had creative input behind-the-scenes, as he created the television show Taboo, alongside Peaky Blinders writer Steven Knight and Hardy’s father Chips.

Marcel co-wrote the screenplay to the first Venom movie, alongside Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg. She and Hardy then took the lead together on its fun sequel Let There Be Carnage. She started out as an actress, with the classic British credits of Casualty and The Bill on her CV, before moving to writing.

Marcel’s writing career has been eclectic, shall we say. She wrote the Disney movies Saving Mr. Banks and Cruella, the two Venom movies…and Fifty Shades of Grey. We don’t currently know anything about Venom 3, including whether Andy Serkis will be returning to direct. Given the ending of Venom 2, it seems likely that Stephen Graham will be returning as Detective Mulligan and could be turning into a villain named Toxin.

From Hardy’s post, it looks like the script to Venom 3 might be finished, which means that it could go into production before the end of the year. The earliest it will be released is surely 2024, though. Venom is currently in something of a limbo regarding the whole Sony and Disney branches of the MCU. He had a cameo in No Way Home, but Dr. Strange sent Eddie back to his own dimension at the end.

Sony is currently expanding its roster of Spidey-related movies, with villains Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web getting their own films. Fans will be keen to know if any of these will cross over with Venom and/or Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. After the lobster scene in the first Venom, and the chicken scene in the sequel, we want to know which poor animal will be under the spotlight in the threequel.

You can see Hardy’s Insta post below, which includes a fun Venom doodle;

