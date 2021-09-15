Andy Serkis says Venom and Spider-Man movie is “gonna happen”

Picking up where the 2018 movie left off, Venom: Let There Be Carnage will see Tom Hardy face off against another extra-terrestrial inflicted being named Carnage (Woody Harrelson). However, despite showing a battle between two of Spider-Man’s most iconic villains, Spider-Man himself won’t be involved in the upcoming action movie – at least for now. In an interview with IGN, director Andy Serkis teased that although the web-slinger won’t appear in Venom 2, we can expect to see him collide with Venom in the future.

During a Venom: Let There Be Carnage fan event in London, Serkis took to Instagram to participate in a live stream interview. While promoting the film, he discussed the upcoming movie’s use of CGI, how he enjoys the darker story of Venom and addressed the question that has been burning fans for years – when can we expect a Spider-Man and Venom movie?

“Look, that’s the question on everyone’s lips,” Serkis said. “They want to know if Venom is gonna meet Spider-Man, but personally, it’s never gonna happen. I’m only joking, of course it’s gonna happen.”

The director went on to clarify that although the characters meeting up is inevitable, he doesn’t want to sacrifice good storytelling by rushing it. “Look, it depends when you want to get there, and also, what the appetite is,” Serkis explains. “If people want more Venom stories, then, to jump straight to Spider-Man, you could be missing out on so many great supervillain characters in between now and then. So, in a way, by rushing to it, you might be closing the door.”

Currently, Peter Parker has his hands full with the Marvel Cinematic Universe and multiverse shenanigans, as Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to release later this year on December 17. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is part of Sony’s Marvel universe with Morbius, and it’ll open on October 1 in the US and on October 15 across UK cinemas. We will have to see how both films do before we can start getting excited about any crossovers.

