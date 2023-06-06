The first Transformers 7 reviews are in, here’s what the critics think

Transformers 7 sees Optimus Prime and the Autobots enlist the help of Maximals — the Autobots’ descendants — to tackle a new global threat.

After previous Transformers movies got mixed reviews, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the Transformers 7 release date. Will the new movie change the tide? That remains to be seen, but early reviews have finally dropped, and the results are… mixed.

At the time of writing, Rise of the Beasts has a Metacritic score of 46, although its Rotten Tomatoes score is decisively more positive, currently standing at 71%.

While Deadline‘s Valerie Complex praised the robot movie‘s action sequences, she admitted in her review that “narrative crutch of invincibility seems permanently welded to our robotic heroes.”

Meanwhile, Slashfilm scored the action movie a 5/10, with critic Jeremy Lathai noting that while “there are bursts of inspiration here and there,” “joys don’t arrive consistently enough to make this venture worthwhile.”

Katie Walsh of the LA Times said it’s a film that’s “both dull and disposable,” while Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman was decisively more positive, noting that “there’s a bombast built into the material.”

Find out more about the world of Transformers with our guides to the Transformers One release date and the Transformers cast and characters. For more bombastic moments of spectacle, check out our list of the best movies of all time.