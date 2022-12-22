Top Gun 2 is now streaming on Paramount Plus

The highest grossing movie of 2022 is officially available on our small screens. That is right, folks, the wildly successful Tom Cruise movie Top Gun 2 (titled Top Gun: Maverick), is finally out on streaming platforms and is now available to watch from the comfort of your own home on Paramount Plus.

Having grossed over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office, the follow-up to the ‘80s movie Top Gun has been the breakaway success of the year. Telling the story of the pilot Maverick returning to the skies, and training a bunch of new fighter pilots for a dangerous mission, the action movie has received glowing scores from critics and has even been nominated for two Golden Globes.

In her Top Gun 2 review, our Charlotte Colombo equally praised the film for its stunts and surprisingly emotional story, writing: “Top Gun: Maverick shows that Top Gun, and what it means to people, is more alive than ever.” So yeah, this is a film that, if you haven’t seen it already, you definitely don’t want to miss.

Fans have been waiting for an online digital streaming release of Top Gun 2 for quite some time. The film initially hit cinemas in May 2022 and had an extended run before becoming available on DVD and Blu-Ray in November for the US and October for the UK.

While the movie was available to rent and digitally buy via platforms such as Amazon and Apple TV Plus – it is now officially on a streaming service catalogue. So it is time to start renewing those Paramount Plus subscriptions, friends.

A Paramount Plus subscription costs £6.99/$4.99 a month and includes a seven free day trial. To sign up for the service, you can click our affiliate link here.

For more new releases, here is our guide to the 2023 movies that we can’t wait to see. Or, if you are curious about Maverick’s old co-stars, here is our guide to where the Top Gun cast is now.