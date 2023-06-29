Why do Geralt’s eyes turn black in The Witcher?

Why do Geralt’s eyes change color when he’s fighting in The Witcher? You’ve got good questions, and we’ve got good answers.

The Witcher is back, which means one thing: Geralt’s fighting monsters once again. Of course, there’s much more to The Witcher season 3 than that; the latest adventure sees Geralt and Yennefer protecting and training Ciri as she’s chased across the Continent.

And, once again, we see Geralt’s eyes turn back during his battles in the Netflix show. This has happened before, but what causes Geralt’s eyes to change color?

Why do Geralt’s eyes turn black?

Geralt’s eyes turn black when he drinks a potion to help him fight. These are rare, special potions which only Witchers can drink because they’re toxic to humans who haven’t been through the Trial of the Grasses.

The potions turn Geralt’s eyes black because they cause his pupils to dilate fully, which enhances his sight. This occurs along with other effects from the potion too, like general improvements to his speed, agility, reactions, and strength.

Geralt’s eyes don’t always turn black when he’s fighting because he only rarely consumes the potions. For example, in the butcher of Blavikan fight (and in fights against most humans) Geralt doesn’t take a potion and his eyes don’t change color. But, when he’s fighting dangerous monsters, like a Kikimore, he requires the help of a potion and his eyes turn jet black.

The Witcher: season 3 volume 1 releases globally on Netflix on 29th June and volume 2 on 27th July. Read our The Witcher season 3 volume 1 review. For more Witcher content, head to our guide on The Witcher cast, and find out who was the first Witcher. Or, take a look at our guide to everything new on Netflix, before seeing our picks for the best TV series of all time. If you prefer the games, you can also check out PCGamesN’s guide to The Witcher remake release date and Pocket Tactics’ breakdown of The Witcher 3 characters.