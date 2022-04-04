The Witcher season 3 starts production

Get ready to toss some coins because it turns out that The Witcher season 3 is racing its way onto our small screens. In a recent press release, the streaming service Netflix has announced that production for the next instalment of its hit fantasy TV series is now officially underway.

Since season 2 was released in late 2021, fans have been waiting patiently for The Witcher season 3 to get going after the upcoming season was greenlit during the streamer’s TUDUM event. Luckily we didn’t have to wait long for more monster hunting action, as filming for the series has now kicked off. To celebrate the exciting production update, Netflix has shared a behind-the-scenes photo of its actors on set. Looking out on a snowy landscape, the backs of Henry Cavill (Geralt of Rivia), Freya Allan (Princess Cirilla of Cintra), and Anya Chalotra( Yennefer of Vengerberg) can be seen.

Sitting closely together, it appears as if the stars are calmly waiting for cameras to begin rolling on The Witcher season 3. On top of the pic, Netflix has also revealed the plot for the upcoming season, and judging from its description; the series won’t disappoint.

The official synopsis for The Witcher season 3 reads: “As monarchs, mages, and beasts of the Continent compete to capture her, Geralt takes Ciri of Cintra into hiding, determined to protect his newly-reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it.”

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training,” the synopsis continues. “Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where she hopes to discover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

Season 3 of @witchernetflix is now in production – we’ve been waiting for this family reunion! pic.twitter.com/rwJSxLvKRn — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 4, 2022

No release date for The Witcher season 3 has been confirmed just yet. However, considering how filming is now underway, it is likely that we may hear news sometime in early 2023. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more.

