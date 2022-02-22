Locke and Key season 3 release date – when is the Netflix horror series back?

When is Locke and Key season 3 out? It’s been two seasons, and the Locke family are still discovering mysterious keys in the fantasy-horror Netflix series. What’s worse, they have a growing number of malevolent spirits to deal with, too – it just doesn’t end for these kids!

By this point in the TV series, Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones), Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), and some of their friends and partners have been through the wringer. Jackie (Genevieve Kang) died while Tyler tried to save her, and Eden (Hallea Jones), who was possessed at the end of the first season, has been thrown down a well by Gideon (Kevin Durand), a spirit she summons, at the end of the second. To be fair, she’d been trying to build an army to defeat Dodge, but still, playing with ghosts – dubbed echoes – is a dangerous game.

All the while, the Locke siblings, and their mother Nina, continue to research the keys, how to make them, and what they can be used for. We now have the Alpha Key for killing demons, the Memory Key, and the Small Key, to name but three. When can you expect Netflix to unlock the door on Locke and Key season 3? Here’s everything we know on that particular key.

Locke and Key season 3 release date: when is Locke and KEy seaosn 3 on Netflix?

Currently, there is no release date for Locke and Key season 3 on Netflix. The closest we can give you is that it will come out in 2022. This was confirmed by Netflix itself in a press blast in November 2021.

The next season of the popular comic adaptation is part of the platform’s genre-heavy lineup for the year. This includes The Sandman, Alice in Borderland season 2, and The Witcher: Blood Origin. Solid lineup if you’re into the weird, wonderful, and occasionally horrific!

Joe Hill, writer of the original Locke and Key comics and executive producer on the adaptation. Has said the gap between seasons 2 and 3 will be shorter than before. “I’m so glad you enjoyed it. It should be a much shorter wait for Locke and Key season 3,” he told an eager fan on Twitter in October 2021.

I’m so glad you enjoyed it. It should be a much shorter wait for #lockeandkey season 3. https://t.co/5T0EFpI2sH — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) October 24, 2021

The good news is that much of season 3 is already in the can because filming had finished before season 2 was even out. Darby Stanchfield posted on Instagram to mark a wrap on season 3 in September 2021. This is becoming a common approach for Netflix, with You and The Witcher renewed before new seasons had landed.

Locke and Key season 3 trailer: is there a trailer for Locke and Key season 3?

There’s no trailer for Locke and Key season 3 just yet. Though principal photography is done, post-production has to be completed, and that could take some time. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a teaser before summer 2022, but that’s very much a guess at present.

Locke and Key season 3 plot: what will Locke and Key season 3 be about?

Since Dodge was defeated in season 2, we’re now onto a new villain: captain Frederick Gideon, a Redcoat from the 1700s who’s possessed by a demon. He’s brought into our world via the Wellhouse by Eden, who wants to open the Black Door to find a new master since Dodge has been killed.

Gideon’s quick to cast her aside, trapping her down the well, and moving forward with his plans to once again take over the Locke house as he did centuries ago. Will he succeed? That is the big question.

An official synopsis from Netflix reads: “The Locke family uncovers more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat – the most dangerous one yet – looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys. From Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), Locke and Key is a coming-of-age mystery about love, loss, and the unshakable bonds that define family. Locke and Key on Netflix is the television adaptation of the best-selling comic book series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez for IDW Entertainment.”

Locke and Key season 3 cast: who will be in Locke and Key season 3?

Since season 3 was filmed before season 2, we can safely assume the main cast will remain intact, bar characters that passed away. Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, and Jackson Robert Scott should all be back as the Locke family.

From there, Hallea Jones as Eden, once she manages to get out of that well, and Kevin Durand as Gideon, the new central antagonist. Beyond that central six, it depends on the story being told. Locke and Key has a plethora of side characters, and they could be used sparingly, or become more important.

That’s everything we know about the locked door that is Locke and Key season 3. If you’d like more fantastical TV, check out our guides on Shadow and Bone season 2, and The Witcher season 3.